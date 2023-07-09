The week in 5 charts | U.S. student loan crisis, Monsoon fury grips Kerala, Ban on women’s beauty salons in Afghanistan, and more

July 09, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST

(1) The U.S. student loan crisis

The conservative-majority Supreme Court of the U.S. (SCOTUS) in a 6-3 decision on June 30 blocked U.S. President Joe Biden’s ambitious plan to cancel $430 billion in student loan debt. The Biden administration now plans on using the Higher Education Act to cancel $430 billion debt which is said to be consistent with the Supreme Court ruling but could still face legal challenges.

As per the latest Federal Reserve figures, more than 45 million Americans owe a total of $1.77 trillion in student debt to the U.S. government. Research by the nonprofit College Board suggests that over the past three decades, the cost of higher education has risen sharply in the U.S., doubling at private four-year colleges and universities and rising even further at public four-year schools.

Numerous federal student loan repayment and forgiveness programmes providing targeted relief to individuals in certain circumstances currently exist. However, proposals for broader-scale student loan debt relief—including cancellation of all or a portion of federal student loan debt—have gained considerable attention in recent years.

President Biden has explained the need for loan cancellation by arguing that higher education “should be a ticket to a middle-class life, but for too many, the cost of borrowing for college is a lifelong burden that deprives them of that opportunity.” CRS Research also finds that certain groups of borrowers (Black, American Indian, and lower-income borrowers) have made less progress in paying down the original principal of debt when compared with other borrowers.

ADVERTISEMENT

(2) Taliban ban women’s beauty salons in Afghanistan

After barring women from education, public spaces, and many forms of employment, the Taliban have now decided to ban women’s beauty salons in Afghanistan, a government spokesman said on July 4. A spokesman for the Taliban-run Virtue and Vice Ministry, Mohammad Sidik Akif Mahajar, didn’t give details of the ban. He only confirmed the contents of a letter circulating on social media.;

The Ministry-issued letter, dated June 24, says it conveys a verbal order from the supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada. The ban targets the capital, Kabul, and all provinces, and gives salons throughout the country a month’s notice to wind down their businesses. After that period, they must close and submit a report about their closure. The letter doesn’t give reasons for the ban.

This comes a week after the supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada said that steps had been taken to provide women with a “comfortable and prosperous life according to Islamic Sharia”. The following graphic details the many developments, including the multiple pledges broken by the Taliban - when it comes to women’s rights - ever since they came into power in August 2021.

(3) Heavy rainfall in Kerala disrupts normal life

Rains battered Kerala and Karnataka over the past week due to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal. A reinvigorated southwest monsoon triggered minor landslips in two places in Kerala. As many as 2,531 people were shifted to 112 relief camps in the State on July 6.

Several places in Upper Kuttanad in Alappuzha were inundated after major rivers in the region, including the Pampa, Manimala and Achencoil, overflowed their banks. Floodwater also inundated a large stretch of the Ambalappuzha-Thiruvalla State Highway at Nedumbram and several rural roads in the region.

In Karnataka, 53 people were evacuated from Dakshina Kannada and four relief camps were set up. Water from the brimming Shambhavi river entered Bappanadu Durgaparameshwari temple at Mulky. Rain claimed three lives in the State on July 6. On Wednesday and Tuesday, four died. The intensity of rain weakened after July 6. .

(4) Atrocities against SC/STs have risen since 2014

Madhya Pradesh police on July 5 arrested a man, Pravesh Shukla, accused of urinating on a tribal youth in the Sidhi district. He was booked under the stringent National Security Act, relevant provisions of the IPC, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took cognisance of it.

Congress leaders shared the footage and a picture of Mr. Shukla with BJP leaders and claimed that he too was a BJP functionary. However, BJP has distanced itself from Shukla, maintaining that he has no connection with the party whatsoever.

This past week, the victim, Dashmat Rawat, was invited to the CM’s residence in Bhopal where the CM washed his feet and touched his own forehead with the water. After apologising to Mr. Rawat, the CM referred to him as Sudama, Lord Krishna’s poor friend in Hindu scriptures.

The CM then took to Twitter, and posted a video of the meeting.

A day after the meeting, the M.P. government sanctioned Rs. 6.5 lakh relief for Mr. Rawat; out of which, Rs. 1.5 lakh was given for the construction of his house.

The urination episode has triggered a political controversy in Madhya Pradesh. Congress targeted the BJP over this incident saying that the atrocities against tribals and Dalits were increasing in number under BJP. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted: “The inhuman and disgusting act done by a person close to a BJP MLA to a tribal youth in Madhya Pradesh is extremely shameful.” In 18 years of the BJP’s rule in the State, Ms. Vadra claimed, 30,400 cases of atrocities on tribals had come to the fore.

(5) Problem of manual scavenging eliminated, claims Social Justice Ministry

Despite noting that just 520 districts across the country had declared themselves free of manual scavenging, the Central Monitoring Committee (CMC) of the Social Justice Ministry concluded in its eighth meeting on July 5, 2023, that all unsanitary latrines had been made sanitary under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and that the problem of manual scavenging is eliminated.

In the meeting of the CMC chaired by Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar, representatives of all States and Union Territories participated along with representatives of the Safai Karamcharis Commission and reviewed the implementation of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

On August 2, 2022, when asked in the Lok Sabha, the Union Ministry of Social Justice stated that ‘there is no report of deaths due to manual scavenging’. However, the ministry said that 330 persons had died due to accidents while undertaking hazardous cleaning of sewer and septic tanks from in the period between 2017-21.

Since 1993, the death toll is over 1000. The map below showcases the total number of deaths since 1993 that occurred while cleaning sewers or septic tanks. The data is up to May 31, 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.