The week in 5 charts | U.S. student loan crisis, Monsoon fury grips Kerala, Ban on women’s beauty salons in Afghanistan, and more

July 09, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST

(1) The U.S. student loan crisis

The conservative-majority Supreme Court of the U.S. (SCOTUS) in a 6-3 decision on June 30 blocked U.S. President Joe Biden’s ambitious plan to cancel $430 billion in student loan debt. The Biden administration now plans on using the Higher Education Act to cancel $430 billion debt which is said to be consistent with the Supreme Court ruling but could still face legal challenges.

As per the latest Federal Reserve figures, more than 45 million Americans owe a total of $1.77 trillion in student debt to the U.S. government. Research by the nonprofit College Board suggests that over the past three decades, the cost of higher education has risen sharply in the U.S., doubling at private four-year colleges and universities and rising even further at public four-year schools.

Numerous federal student loan repayment and forgiveness programmes providing targeted relief to individuals in certain circumstances currently exist. However, proposals for broader-scale student loan debt relief—including cancellation of all or a portion of federal student loan debt—have gained considerable attention in recent years.

President Biden has explained the need for loan cancellation by arguing that higher education “should be a ticket to a middle-class life, but for too many, the cost of borrowing for college is a lifelong burden that deprives them of that opportunity.” CRS Research also finds that certain groups of borrowers (Black, American Indian, and lower-income borrowers) have made less progress in paying down the original principal of debt when compared with other borrowers.

(2) Taliban ban women’s beauty salons in Afghanistan

After barring women from education, public spaces, and many forms of employment, the Taliban have now decided to ban women’s beauty salons in Afghanistan, a government spokesman said on July 4. A spokesman for the Taliban-run Virtue and Vice Ministry, Mohammad Sidik Akif Mahajar, didn’t give details of the ban. He only confirmed the contents of a letter circulating on social media.;

The Ministry-issued letter, dated June 24, says it conveys a verbal order from the supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada. The ban targets the capital, Kabul, and all provinces, and gives salons throughout the country a month’s notice to wind down their businesses. After that period, they must close and submit a report about their closure. The letter doesn’t give reasons for the ban.

This comes a week after the supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada said that steps had been taken to provide women with a “comfortable and prosperous life according to Islamic Sharia”. The following graphic details the many developments, including the multiple pledges broken by the Taliban - when it comes to women’s rights - ever since they came into power in August 2021.

(3) Heavy rainfall in Kerala disrupts normal life

Rains battered Kerala and Karnataka over the past week due to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal. A reinvigorated southwest monsoon triggered minor landslips in two places in Kerala. As many as 2,531 people were shifted to 112 relief camps in the State on July 6.

Several places in Upper Kuttanad in Alappuzha were inundated after major rivers in the region, including the Pampa, Manimala and Achencoil, overflowed their banks. Floodwater also inundated a large stretch of the Ambalappuzha-Thiruvalla State Highway at Nedumbram and several rural roads in the region.

In Karnataka, 53 people were evacuated from Dakshina Kannada and four relief camps were set up. Water from the brimming Shambhavi river entered Bappanadu Durgaparameshwari temple at Mulky. Rain claimed three lives in the State on July 6. On Wednesday and Tuesday, four died. The intensity of rain weakened after July 6. .