The week in 5 charts | US midterm elections, assembly bypolls, and more

(1) US midterm elections

President Joe Biden’s Democrats retained control of the U.S. Senate on November 12, a remarkable midterms election result that defied predictions of a Republican win over both houses of Congress. Midterms traditionally deliver a rejection of the party in power, and with inflation surging and Mr. Biden’s popularity in the doldrums, Republicans had been expecting to ride a mighty “red wave” and capture the Senate and the House of Representatives. But the wave never got much beyond a ripple and on Saturday U.S. networks called the key Senate race in Nevada for Democrat incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto, giving the party the 50 seats (including 2 independent seats) it needs for an effective majority.

The win clinches Democratic control in the Senate as Vice President Kamala Harris can cast the tie-breaking vote if the upper chamber is evenly split 50-50. One Senate race remains up in the air - a runoff in Georgia. If Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock were to win the Dec. 6 Georgia runoff election against Republican challenger Herschel Walker, that would expand Democrats’ majority to 51-49. That, in turn, would give Democrats an additional edge in passing a limited number of controversial bills that are allowed to advance with a simple majority of votes, instead of the 60 needed for most legislation. The newly elected Senate will be sworn in on Jan. 3.

Meanwhile, the result in the House of Representatives is hanging in the balance, and while Republicans are slightly favoured to take control, it would be with a far smaller majority than they had envisaged going into Tuesday’s election. It could take several days or more before the outcome of enough House races are known to determine party control of that 435-seat chamber.

(2) BJP wins four out of seven assembly bypolls across 6 states

The BJP won four out of seven Assembly bypolls held across six states, for which results were declared on November 6. It also registered its presence in Telangana’s Munugode Assembly seat, where it lost to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi but still managed to get over 39 percent of votes, pushing the Congress to the third position. Elections were held on November 3 for seven Assembly constituencies: Mokama and Gopalganj in Bihar, Andheri East in Maharashtra, Adampur in Haryana, Munugode in Telangana, Gola Gokarannath in Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar in Odisha. The results are encouraging for the BJP, while all its opponents have reasons to worry. The signals are not reassuring for the Congress, JD(U), RJD, SP and BJD that were the opponents of the BJP in these byelections. The defeat in Telangana puts the Congress in a spot — it finished a distant third behind the BJP. In Maharashtra’s Andheri East Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena won as expected. However, the election result is now part of the record books as 12,806 voters chose the None Of The Above (NOTA) option.

(3) Zero deforestation in the Amazon now could be possible

Jair Bolsonaro has been defeated in the Brazilian election against Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (“Lula”) to the rejoicing of scientists, environmentalists, and human rights activists in Brazil and beyond. Under Lula, Brazil was able to reduce deforestation in the Amazon by 84% between 2004 to 2013 and expand indigenous rights and protection. After 2013, however, there is an increasing trend of deforestation in the Amazon Legal region - which are the 9 states in the Amazon basin. The new president plans to improve deforestation governance, which will make it much easier both politically and financially for companies to comply with or implement their zero-deforestation commitments. Supportive public policy may encourage more companies to commit in more regions of Brazil.

(4) D.Y. Chandrachud sworn in as the 50th Chief Justice of India

Justice Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud was sworn in as the 50th Chief Justice of India (CJI) by President Droupadi Murmu at a brief ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 9. Justice Chandrachud as CJI will have a term of two years and will head India’s judiciary until November 10, 2024, a day before he completes 65 years. His is expected to be the 14th longest tenure among the tenures of the 50 CJIs analysed. His term will be the longest among all the CJIs of the past decade. His father, Y.V. Chandrachud, holds the distinction of being the longest serving CJI, who headed the judiciary from February 22, 1978 to July 11, 1985. Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, who sees dissent as the “safety valve of democracy”, is known for his profound judgments and dissenting opinions which prick the conscience of the powerful and challenge the regressive while displaying ability, conscientiousness and a high sense of justice. Here are some of his key judgements:

(5) Layoff Surge

As the third quarter of 2022 winds to a close, layoffs have surged. Elon Musk’s Twitter made a splash this week again after he announced the company would fire 50% of its 7,500-strong workforce by email. This includes the majority of 200 employees in India. The announcement comes after the company posted a net loss of $270 million in the second quarter that ended June 30, 2022, compared to a profit of $66 million in the same period a year ago.

Twitter is not alone in announcing massive layoffs. Meta has laid off 11,000 employees in an unprecedented cost-cutting move. Mark Zuckerberg apologised for the job cuts and pointed to macroeconomic downturn, increased competition and ads signal loss.

Other big companies announcing layoffs include Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Lyft, and Snap. This comes after a global economic slowdown, interest rate hikes and inflation concerns. Although there are signs that inflation is slowing, the jobs market is still tight, with more Americans filing for unemployment benefits last week. Digital ad spending has taken a hit after the pandemic. Google, the largest digital advertising platform, posted $69.09 billion total revenue by the quarter ended September 30, lower than $70.58 billion that analysts expected.