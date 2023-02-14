The week in 5 charts | Turkey-Syria earthquake, RBI repo rate hike, Chinese balloon, and more

February 14, 2023 08:46 am | Updated 08:46 am IST

(1) Turkey-Syria earthquakes

Three earthquakes measuring 7.8, 7.6, and 6.0 magnitudes on the Richter scale have devastated Turkey and Syria, affecting regions as far away as Cyprus (456 km away), Lebanon (874 km), Israel (1,381 km) and Egypt (1,411 km). The tremors of the first quake were felt on February 6 around 4 a.m., with the epicentre located near the city of Gaziantep in south-central Turkey, which houses more than two million people. This population also includes scores of Syrian refugees who fled the raging civil war after 2011. At least 40 aftershocks followed the first quake, according to Turkish authorities, with some of magnitude as high as 6.7. Two more earthquakes of 7.6 and 6.0 magnitude struck the region nine hours later. This is the strongest earthquake to shake the region in more than 100 years.

The 7.8-magnitude quake struck early on Monday as people slept, in a region where many had already suffered loss and displacement due to Syria’s civil war. Rescuers scoured debris in a desperate search for survivors on Friday four days after a massive earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, killing nearly 22,000 people, as the United States offered an $85-million aid package.

The map below shows the earthquakes and aftershocks of a magnitude greater than 4.5 on the Richter scale, that hit Turkey and Syria between January 31 and February 7, 2023. It also shows select cities, towns, and villages that were affected due to the 7.8-magnitude earthquake.

The graphic below shows the timeline of recent major earthquakes in Turkey.

The devastating results of the earthquake can also been seen in the graphic below, which showcases the images before and after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck different areas in Turkey.

(2) RBI repo rate hike

The Reserve Bank of India hiked the repo rate to 6.5% from 6.25% on Wednesday. The hike comes on the heels of continuous hikes beginning May last year. The 25-bps hike is smaller than the 50-bps hike in September last year and the previous 35-bps hike in December. This comes as inflation begins to ease. Headline CPI inflation fell to 5.7% in December, below the 6% upper threshold set by the RBI. The MPC lowered its CPI inflation forecast for the current fiscal year to 6.5% from the 6.7% it projected at its December policy meeting. It also raised its growth estimate for Q1 of the fiscal year beginning in April by 70 bps to 7.8%. For FY24, it forecast easing inflation at 5.3%. However, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said the bank cannot afford to take its eyes off inflation even if the “worst is behind us.”

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry president felt that the hike would have an “adverse” economic impact. Real estate, construction and automobile sectors will be badly hit, he said. According to him, the hike will increase the cost of production and reduce liquidity and purchase capacity, further intensifying problems in the trade and industrial sector.

(3) US-China relations sour over Chinese balloon

Over the last week, U.S.-China relations took a turn for the worse after the former spotted a Chinese balloon over its airspace. While the U.S. said the balloon was sent by China for spying on America, China maintained that it was a meteorology balloon that regretfully went off course. On Sunday last week, the U.S. shot the balloon down off South Carolina. China called it an “overreaction.”

On Friday, the U.S. moved a rare bipartisan resolution condemning China. The latter opposed the motion, saying the U.S. was “dramatising” it. The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called off a highly anticipated visit to China from February 6.

The Pentagon believed the balloon was carrying sensors and equipment to collect information about military and other strategic sites like Montana, which is home to one of the nation’s three nuclear missile silo fields.

(4) Pervez Musharraf dies at 79

Former Pakistan President and Army Chief General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf, who proposed what he entitled the “Musharraf formula” to resolve the Jammu-Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan, passed away in Dubai on February 5, five years after he was diagnosed with a rare condition called amyloidosis, former spokesperson and close aide Raza Bokhari told The Hindu.

Musharraf had been living in the UAE for more than six years, in virtual exile after a Pakistani court framed charges of treason against him for his imposition of emergency in 2007 during his tenure as leader of Pakistan; a tenure that lasted from 1999, when he came to power in a military coup, only to resign in disgrace in 2008. His family plans to take him back home for his final journey, and his funeral will be held in Karachi on February 7.

In India, Musharraf’s legacy is particularly mixed. He is remembered as the architect of the Kargil war, who sent Pakistan Army-trained militants to capture Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in 1998. But he is also remembered for the “Musharraf Formula” that he claimed to have proposed in talks with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, which was taken forward during back-channel talks between 2002 and 2007. The plan involved working towards a non-territorial resolution to the dispute, which would allow greater movement across the LoC, but it was not carried forward by subsequent governments.

The graphic below showcases key events in the life of Musharaff.

ISRO launches SSLV-D2

The ISRO on Friday successfully launched the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle - D2 after its first attempt in August last year failed. The maiden success of the low-cost launcher adds the SSLV to the list of launchers the ISRO deploys.

The ISRO already has five generations of launchers under its belt, two of which have been retired. However, the SSLV’s unique proposition is that it makes it cheaper to insert payloads in Low Earth Orbits, unlike other launchers like the PSLV or the GSLV, which are ideal for heavier payloads.

The first attempt to launch the SSLV-D1 was unsuccessful because of faulty sensors launching the satellite at a lower velocity closer to the Earth. Friday’s success means the ISRO has a more efficient launcher for launching communication and commercial earth observation satellites. Next on the line is the HLVM-3 for the Gaganyaan mission in 2024. Gaganyaan’s objective is to demonstrate human spaceflight capability by launching a crew of 3 members to an orbit of 400 km for a 3 days mission and bring them back safely to earth. The launcher is a modified version of the heavy-weight LVM3 to fit the mission’s human-carrying aspect.