  • TN government to give Rs. 14,000 crop loan to farmers through co-operative societies besides ₹1,500 crore for other allied activities such as goat rearing, dairying, poultry and fisheries, in 2023-24.
  • Nearly 1 crore women may get covered under ‘Magalir Urimai Thogai’ scheme - which is the State government’s scheme of universal basic income.
  • The flagship healthcare programme ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ (MTM) will be expanded to workers in factories and unorganised sectors, including migrant workers. The scheme will cover 8.35 lakh workers in 711 factories across the State in the first phase.
  • CM’s breakfast scheme is to be expanded to all primary schools. The allocation of Rs. 500 crore will benefit 18 lakh students studying from Classes I to V. 
  • The State government announced the Tamil Nadu Coastal Restoration Mission. The mission, to be implemented with World Bank assistance at an estimated cost of ₹2,000 crore over the next five years, is aimed at preventing sea erosion, reducing marine pollution and conserving marine biodiversity. 
  • A new wildlife sanctuary called the ‘Thanthai Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary’ spread across 80,567 hectares in the forest areas of Anthiyur and Gobichettipalayam in Erode district is to be notified. This will be the 18th wildlife sanctuary in the State.
  • The state’s GSDP is estimated to have grown at around 14 per cent in nominal terms in 2022-23 and it is likely to be sustained at the same level next year.