The week in 5 charts | Taliban’s ban on women’s education, biodiversity agreement, and more

December 25, 2022 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST

(1) Taliban bans women from universities

Afghanistan’s young women can no longer study in universities after the Taliban administration in Afghanistan banned girls from private and public universities on Tuesday. The announcement left the torn country’s women in a new low. The decision came in a reversal of the promises the Taliban made in August. The administration even announced the reopening of secondary schools for girls in March this year, only to reverse it soon after.

Earlier, the country has seen women in power, and a climbing employment rate (15% in 2009 to almost 22% in 2019). However, women’s rights have been shrinking ever since the Taliban came to power. The Taliban administration has introduced laws that forbade women from going out without a male companion, female government employees in Kabul were told to stay home, women were banned from entering parks, gyms and using public baths, and an all-covering burqa was made mandatory.

The International Labour Organisation has reported that women employment fell by 16% in the third quarter of 2021, as against 6% for men. This could lead to economic contraction. Fewer than 100 women journalists of the 700 continued working by the end of 2021. India and the United States have condemned the Taliban’s move, along with Saudi Arabia.

(2) Milestone biodiversity agreement

Negotiators reached a historic deal at a U.N. biodiversity conference early Monday. The biggest takeaway was the commitment to protect 30% of land and water considered important for biodiversity by 2030, known as 30 by 30. The deal also calls for raising $200 billion by 2030 for biodiversity from a range of sources and working to phase out or reform subsidies that could provide another $500 billion for nature.

Editorial |A planet in crisis: on tangible outcomes from biological diversity convention

This deal comes after demands for a new biodiversity fund were made. Some developing countries felt that the current multilateral sources were not sufficient to meet the Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) requirement. The GBF is a set of goals and targets to stop biodiversity loss.

Biodiversity across the world has been on a decline. The Living Planet Index, which tracks the loss of biodiversity across animal species, reported a 69% average decline across all tracked species from 1970 to 2018.

(3) Backlog of Supreme court

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has said the very purpose of the Supreme Court is to hear every little cry for personal liberty and protection of fundamental rights. But pendency is a perennial drawback that affects the court’s role as the timely protector of citizens’ rights.

Figures in the Parliament reveal that there are 498 Constitution Bench cases pending in the Supreme Court as on December 13, 2022. Public litigations claim a large portion of the court’s space with 2,870 of them pending. Special leave petitions and writ petitions amount to 4,331 and 2,209, respectively, of the court’s pendency. There are 487 pending election matters in the top court. The total number of pending cases concerning crimes against women relating to “harassment, dowry cruelty and death, eve teasing, domestic violence” are 283 according to data from the Integrated Case Management Information System. Some of these cases date back to 2014. Incidentally, contempt of court cases alone number 1,295 in the Supreme Court as on December 16, 2022.

The statistics placed on record by the Law Ministry in Parliament show that the Supreme Court has disposed off 10 Constitution Bench cases in 2022 as on December 13; a substantial 29,866 special leave petitions; 974 PILs, which is about double the number of PILs disposed last year; 1,316 writ petitions; 286 election cases and 1,590 contempt matters. In its reply in the Lok Sabha on December about the “reasons behind the delay in disposing of cases”, the Law Ministry said it was a “multi-faceted problem”.

(4) Sitiveni Rabuka confirmed as Fiji Prime Minister after close election

Sitiveni Rabuka was confirmed as Fiji’s next Prime Minister on December 24 more than two decades after the former military commander first held the office in a term lasting nearly seven years. Mr. Rabuka, the head of the People’s Alliance Party, was elevated to the position after forming a majority coalition with two other parties following last week’s close and contentious election.

The tripartite coalition had announced on Tuesday its intention to form a government with a combined 29 seats compared to the 26 held by Mr. Bainimarama’s Fiji First Party. The People’s Alliance Party and affiliated National Federation Party shared 26 seats but were able to form an alliance with the Social Democrat Liberal Party to break the deadlock. But Mr. Bainimarama, who had served as Fiji’s Prime Minister for almost 16 years, and Fiji First refused to concede the election results in the days following the polls. A secret ballot of lawmakers on Saturday chose Mr. Rabuka 28-27.

It has been a tense week in Fiji, a Pacific nation where democracy remains fragile. On Thursday, army and navy personnel were reportedly called in to protect minority groups over threats against them following the election. There have been four military coups in Fiji over the past 35 years, and both Mr. Rabuka and Mr. Bainimarama have held lead roles in previous moves to oust former Fijian leaders.

(5) NDTV founders to sell most of their stake in broadcaster to Adani Group

NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy on December 23, 2022 said they will sell 27.26% out of their remaining 32.26% shareholding in the news broadcaster to Adani Group. This follows Adani Group becoming the single-largest shareholder in New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) after first buying out a company backed by the founders and then acquiring more shares from the open market.

“Consequently, with mutual agreement we have decided to divest most of our shares in NDTV to (Adani Group firm) AMG Media Network,” the founders said in a statement to stock exchanges. The two together hold 32.26% stake in NDTV while Adani Group now holds 37.44% shareholding in the company. Of the 32.26% stake, the couple will sell 27.26% while retaining a minority 5% shareholding in the company.

In August, the Delhi Union of Journalists (DUJ) said, “Cross-media holdings and media monopolies ensure that the views of the government and big business are replicated without deviation across channels.” Alleging that the takeover of NDTV was “at the behest of the government of the day”, it added: “the move will reinforce the narrow, unipolar worldview of the ruling party and impose it further on citizens. The illusion that India is still a democracy now lies shattered”. Gautam Adani becoming NDTV’s majority stakeholder — with the power to significantly change the channel — makes the core of the channel an issue of concern.

ADVERTISEMENT