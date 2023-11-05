The week in 5 charts | Road accidents in India, Israeli troops encircle Gaza City, Delhi’s air quality in ‘severe plus’ category, and more

November 05, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST

(1) 19 people died every hour in road accident in India

The expansion of the country’s road network, including expressways, and an increase in vehicle ownership continue to spur a rise in fatalities due to road accidents, with the severity of crashes worsening significantly over the last decade, according to government data.

India witnessed 53 accidents and 19 deaths every hour, or an average of 1,264 accidents and 42 deaths daily due to road crashes last year, according to a Ministry of Road Transport and Highways report released on Wednesday.

A total of 4,61,312 road accidents occurred in 2022, which claimed 1,68,491 lives, while 4,43,366 people were injured. The report titled ‘Road accidents in India — 2022’ said this marks an 11.9% year-on-year rise in accidents and a 9.4% increase in fatalities. There was a 15.3% surge in the number of people getting injured in 2022.

“Out of the total of 1,68,491 fatalities reported in 2022, 61,038 (36.2%) were on National Highways, 41,012 (24.3%) were on State Highways and 66,441 (39.4%) were on other roads,” it added.

The severity of road crashes, measured by the number of people killed per 100 accidents, has increased over the past decade from 28.2% in 2012 to 36.5% in 2022, with a consistent increase every year.

The increasing severity “underscores the need for improved trauma care and traffic calming measures aimed at reducing crash impact parameters”, notes the government report.

The annual report is based on the data/information received from Police Departments of States/UTs on a calendar year basis in standardised formats as provided by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) under the Asia Pacific Road Accident Data (APRAD) base project.

(2) Israeli troops encircle Gaza City

Israeli ground troops encircled Gaza City on Friday in their war against Hamas, as top U.S. diplomat Antony Blinken arrived in Israel for a trip focused on “concrete steps” to minimise Palestinian civilian casualties.

Ahead of Mr. Blinken’s arrival, Israel’s military said on Thursday it had “completed the encirclement” of the narrow Palestinian territory’s largest city - signalling a new phase in the nearly month-long conflict.

Fighting was triggered by Hamas’ bloody raids on October 7 that Israeli officials say killed more than 1,400 people. The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says more than 9,000 people have died in Israeli bombardments, mostly women and children.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said more needs to be done to “protect Palestinian civilians” in Gaza and that, without that, there will be “no partners for peace.”

Speaking to reporters in Tel Aviv on Friday, Mr. Blinken also said, “we need to substantially and immediately increase the sustainable humanitarian assistance” into Gaza.

He also said it was critical to restore the path toward a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict, calling it the only “guarantor” of a safe and democratic Israel and independent Palestine. He said work on that must begin “not tomorrow, not after today, but today.”

Mr. Blinken urged Israel to do everything in its power to protect civilians caught in the fighting in Gaza and ensure they receive humanitarian aid, while underscoring the country’s right to defend itself. Israel, meanwhile, warned that it was on high alert for attacks on its border with Lebanon as fears grew that the conflict could widen.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), between noon on November 3 and 2 p.m. on November 4, 231 Palestinians were killed in Gaza bringing the total number of Palestinian fatalities in Gaza to 9,485. 67% of the reported fatalities were women and children, with 3,900 fatalities being children, and 2,430 women killed.

The chart below showcases the death tolls of Palestinians and Israelis due to the hostilities in Gaza, West Bank, and Israel.

(3) Delhi’s air quality in ‘severe plus’ category

A toxic haze lingered over Delhi for the sixth consecutive day on November 5 as pollution levels once again reached the severe plus category due to unfavourable wind conditions, particularly calm winds during the night.

Air quality in Delhi-NCR declined over the past week due to a gradual drop in temperatures, calm winds that trap pollution, and a surge in post-harvest paddy straw burning across Punjab and Haryana.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board shows that Delhi’s air quality index increased by over 200 points between October 27 and November 3, culminating in a descent into the ‘severe plus’ category (above 450) on Friday. Friday’s 24-hour average AQI (468) was the worst since the previous high of 471 recorded on November 12, 2021.

Under the Centre’s air pollution control plan, all emergency measures, including a ban on polluting trucks, commercial four-wheelers, and all types of construction, are mandated to be initiated and enforced in the National Capital Region if the AQI crosses the 450-mark.

Delhi’s air quality ranks among the worst in the world’s major cities. The Indian capital, along with Kolkata and Mumbai, is among the world’s most polluted cities, according to data by Swiss Group IQAir.

(4) Afghan opium poppy cultivation plunges by 95%

Afghan farmers have lost income of more than $1 billion from opium sales after the Taliban outlawed poppy cultivation, according to a report from the UN drugs agency published on Sunday. Afghanistan was the world’s biggest opium producer and a major source for heroin in Europe and Asia when the Taliban seized power in August 2021.

They pledged to wipe out the country’s drug cultivation industry and imposed a formal ban in April 2022, dealing a heavy blow to hundreds of thousands of farmers and day labourers who relied on proceeds from the crop to survive. Opium cultivation crashed by 95% after the ban, the report from the UN Office on Drugs and Crime said.

Until 2023, the value of Afghanistan’s opiate exports frequently outstripped the value of its legal exports.

UN officials said the strong contraction of the opium economy is expected to have far-reaching consequences for the country as opiate exports before the ban accounted for between 9-14% of the national GDP.

Afghans are dealing with drought, severe economic hardship and the continued consequences of decades of war and natural disasters. The downturn, along with the halt of international financing that propped up the economy of the former Western-backed government, is driving people into poverty, hunger, and addiction.

(5) Afghans flee Pakistan after deportation order

More than 180,000 Afghans have fled Pakistan in a month since its government ordered 1.7 million people to leave or face arrest and deportation. The majority rushed to the border in the past several days as the November 1 deadline approached and police began to open up dozens of holding centres to detain arrested Afghans.

Authorities on the Afghan side of the border have been overwhelmed by the scale of the exodus as they attempt to process those returning - some of whom are setting foot in Afghanistan for the first time in their lives.

Nearly 150,000 have fled from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial home department said, while as many as 35,000 have crossed through Chaman in Balochistan province.

At the largest border crossing at Torkham in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials worked into the early hours of Thursday to clear a queue of 28,000 people that stretched for seven kilometres (four miles).

Meanwhile, the Taliban on Saturday appealed to Afghanistan’s private sector to help people fleeing Pakistan’s mass deportation drive.

Millions of Afghans have poured into Pakistan in recent decades, fleeing a series of violent conflicts, including an estimated 600,000 since the Taliban government seized power in August 2021 and imposed its harsh interpretation of Islamic law.

Pakistan has said the deportations are to protect its “welfare and security” after a sharp rise in attacks, which the government blames on militants operating from Afghanistan. Analysts say it’s likely a pressure tactic to force the Taliban government to cooperate on security issues.

