The week in 5 charts | Rahul Gandhi’s conviction, Indictment of Donald Trump, Karnataka assembly elections, and more

April 02, 2023 11:10 am | Updated 11:10 am IST

(1) Rahul Gandhi disqualified from parliament

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been sentenced to two years in prison, the maximum sentence for criminal defamation, and disqualified from his membership in the Lok Sabha.

The complainant, Mr. Purnesh Modi alleged that Mr. Gandhi while addressing a poll rally in 2019 in Karnataka defamed the entire Modi community with his remark, “How come all the thieves have Modi as the surname?”

The Congress accused the ruling party of “strangulating” democracy by trying to silence the voices of Mr. Gandhi and other Opposition leaders. Mr. Gandhi tweeted, “I am fighting for the voice of India. I am ready to pay any price.”

Mr. Gandhi was present at the court when the judge passed the verdict on the case, filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 499 and 500 (dealing with defamation). The court suspended the sentence for 30 days so that Mr. Gandhi can appeal in a higher court. The court has given bail to him on ₹10,000 bond. The Congress has said that it will appeal against the verdict.

Also Read | Chilling effect: On defamation, free speech and the Rahul Gandhi case

(2) Covenant school shooting in Nashville

Six people were killed at a small, private Christian school just south of downtown Nashville on March 27 after a shooter opened fire inside the building of about 200 students.

Police received a call about an active shooter at The Covenant School — a Presbyterian school — around 10:15 a.m. Authorities said that about 15 minutes after that call to police, the shooter was dead. The remaining students were ferried to a safe location to be reunited with their parents.

Nashville police said six people, including three students, were killed. The victims were identified as Cynthia Peak (a substitute teacher, 61; Katherine Koonce (the head of the school), 60; Mike Hill (a custodian), 61; and Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all aged 9. Police officers also killed the shooter.

Active shooter incidents shot up by over 50% in 2021 as compared to 2020, according to the FBI - who consider the following as a part of active shooter incidents:

Shootings in public places

Shootings occurring at more than one location

Shootings where the shooter’s actions were not the result of another criminal act

Shootings resulting in a mass killing

An active shooter, according to the FBI, is one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area. However, when it comes to the incidents the FBI does not consider the following to be a part of active shooter incidents:

Self-defense

Gang violence

Drug violence

Contained residential or domestic disputes

Crossfire as a byproduct of another ongoing criminal act

An action that appeared not to have put other people in peril

According to Gun Violence Archive (GVA), which is a non-profit, online archive of gun violence incidents collected from over 7,500 law enforcement, media, government and commercial sources daily, there have been over 600 mass shootings every year between 2020 and 2022.

“GVA uses a purely statistical threshold to define mass shooting based ONLY on the numeric value of 4 or more shot or killed, not including the shooter. GVA does not parse the definition to remove any subcategory of shooting. To that end we don’t exclude, set apart, caveat, or differentiate victims based upon the circumstances in which they were shot”, GVA mentions on their website.

As shown below, until March 29, 2023, there have been 195 deaths due to shooting-related incidents in 2023 itself, with January recording 88 deaths. This is the highest number of deaths in a month since, at least, April 2020.

(3) Donald Trump indicted over hush money by a Manhattan grand jury

Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, prosecutors and defence lawyers said on March 31, making him the first former U.S. President to face a criminal charge and jolting his bid to retake the White House next year. The charges centre on payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter. They mark an extraordinary development after years of investigations into Mr. Trump’s business, political and personal dealings.

Mr. Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing and has repeatedly assailed the investigation, called the indictment “political persecution” and predicted it would damage Democrats in 2024. In the weeks leading up to the indictment, Mr. Trump, who is seeking to reassert control of the Republican Party, railed about the investigation on social media and urged supporters to protest on his behalf, prompting tighter security around the Manhattan criminal courthouse.

Mr. Trump, who famously riffed in 2016 that he “could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody” and “wouldn’t lose voters”, now faces a threat to his liberty or at least his reputation in a borough where more than 75% of voters — many of them potential jurors — went against him in the last election.

Also Read | Debatable indictment: On the Donald Trump case

(4) Karnataka State Elections 2023

The ECI announced the schedule of the Karnataka Assembly elections, which will be held in a single phase on May 10, 2023. The results will be declared on May 13. The BJP government, which is currently in power, will be met by the Congress again in yet another showdown between the two national parties. Karnataka is the only southern state where the BJP is in power.

The graphic below shows the current composition of the House and results in 2018 and 2013.

But it was Congress who received 38.04% of the vote share - which was the highest in the 2018 state elections. The BJP was not far behind with 36.22% of the share as shown below.

The graphic below showcases the polling stats of the votes for the 2018 elections.

(5) India’s defence exports reach an all-time high

India’s defence exports reached an all-time high of ₹15,920 crore in the financial year 2022-2023, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

On the imports side, India has been one of the biggest importers for decades. Between 2017 to 2021, India was the largest importer. It made 11% of all arms purchases.

It uses this clout as leverage for drawing investment in domestic defence production. During the air show held last month, the Prime Minister called for more investments with Indian private defence companies. “Today, India is not just a market for defence companies, it is also a potential defence partner,” he said.

MoUs included the ones between Gopalan Aerospace India Private Limited and Omnipol of Czech Republic for manufacturing and assembling 1st passenger aircraft (L 410 UVP-E20 version) by a private company in India, and between HAL and Elta Systems Limited of Israel for cooperation on future business in maritime patrol radar for Indian platforms.

Also read |The growth of India’s defence exports

India has focused on boosting domestic production. The Government had issued two “positive indigenisation lists” consisting of 209 items that cannot be imported and can only be procured from domestic industry. Increasing exports has been on the agenda, too. The Ministry of External Affairs has facilitated Lines of Credit for countries to import defence products. Defence industrial licensing has been simplified and export controls relaxed.