December 31, 2022 10:02 am | Updated 10:02 am IST

(1) Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game,’ passes away

Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died on December 29, 2022. He was 82.

Obituary | Adeus Pelé: the king of the beautiful game, a titan of 20th century

The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had been hospitalised for the last month with multiple ailments.

Widely regarded as one of soccer’s greatest players, Pelé spent nearly two decades enchanting fans and dazzling opponents as the game’s most prolific scorer with Brazilian club Santos and the Brazil national team. His grace, athleticism and mesmerizing moves transfixed players and fans. He orchestrated a fast, fluid style that revolutionised the sport — a samba-like flair that personified his country’s elegance on the field. He carried Brazil to soccer’s heights and became a global ambassador for his sport in a journey that began on the streets of Sao Paulo state, where he would kick a sock stuffed with newspapers or rags.

The image of Pelé in a bright, yellow Brazil jersey, with the No. 10 stamped on the back, remains alive with soccer fans everywhere.

(2) Russian lawmaker and his friend die in Odisha

Russian lawmaker and philanthropist Pavel Antov was found dead at a hotel in Odisha’s Rayagada on December 25. The multi-millionaire was on vacation in Odisha where he was celebrating his 65th birthday. According to the police, he was allegedly found dead having fallen out of a third-floor hotel window. This is the second death of Russian lawmakers within a week in the same Odisha hotel. Antov’s friend, party colleague, and travel companion Vladimir Budanov, 61, died of a heart attack two days earlier in the same hotel. Antov’s death is the latest in a string of puzzling high-profile critics of Vladimir Putin who have died under unexplained circumstances since the country launched a war with Ukraine earlier this year. Over a dozen Russian businessmen have mysteriously died by suicide or under unexplained circumstances in various countries since January. However, there is no official confirmation on whether these deaths are linked.

Also read | Postmortem report of Russian MP Pavel Antov terms nature of death as accidental

(3) Taliban bar women from working with NGOs

The Taliban government on December 24 ordered all foreign and domestic non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to suspend employing women, allegedly because some female employees didn’t wear the Islamic headscarf correctly. The ban was the latest restrictive move by Afghanistan’s new rulers against women’s rights and freedoms.

Also read | 3 NGOs suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bar women

Last week, Taliban authorities stopped university education for women, sparking international outrage and demonstrations in Afghan cities. The ban further restricts women’s education - girls have already been excluded from secondary schools since the Taliban returned last year. Afghan women have since demonstrated in major cities against the ban, a rare sign of domestic protest since the Taliban seized power last year. The decision has also caused outrage and opposition in Afghanistan and beyond. There has been widespread international condemnation of the university ban, including from Muslim-majority countries such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, as well as warnings from India, the United States, and the G7 group of major industrial nations that the policy will have consequences for the Taliban.

Also read | Should India review its position on the Taliban?

(4) Bharat Biotech’s iNCOVACC to cost ₹800 for private markets

Hyderabad-based Bharath Biotech said that its nasally administered vaccine, iNCOVACC, would be available for public use from the fourth week of January and cost ₹800 for private markets and ₹325 for governments. iNCOVACC will be rolled out as a booster dose for those above 18 years of age and is the world’s first intranasal vaccine for COVID to receive approval for the primary 2-dose schedule, as well as a heterologous booster dose.

Also Read |Bharat Biotech’s intranasal COVID-19 vaccine to cost ₹800 for private markets

iNCOVACC was developed in partnership with Washington University, St. Louis, U.S., which had designed and developed the recombinant adenoviral-vectored construct and evaluated it in preclinical studies for efficacy. Unlike Covaxin, which was an inactivated sars-cov2 virus, the nasal vaccine contains only a part of it, namely the spike protein and is wrapped in a virus that is typically harmless to people.

The product – iNCOVACC – is stable at 2-8°C for easy storage and distribution. Bharat Biotech in its statement said that it has established large manufacturing capabilities at multiple sites across India including Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana with operations pan-India. iNCOVACC has the double benefit of enabling faster development of variant-specific vaccines and easy nasal delivery that enables mass immunisation to protect from emerging variants of concern. It promises to become an important tool in mass vaccinations during pandemics and endemics.

Also Read | Bharat Biotech’s intra-nasal COVID vaccine gets emergency use approval

(5) Stage is set for Tripura’s assembly elections

Over the past few months, there have been incidents of violence reported from Tripura between the supporters and cadres of rivals BJP and CPI(M). Violence has become a routine affair as political parties have intensified activities ahead of State Assembly elections due in February 2023.

Also Read | Nine people injured in CPI(M)-BJP clash in Tripura

BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb asserted, on Thursday, that the “democracy-loving” people of Tripura will give a “befitting reply” to the CPI(M) and the Congress in the Assembly elections. Speaking at a party’s programme in the Golaghati area in Sepahijala district, the former CM alleged that the CPI(M) and its “non-official ally” Congress have “cheated the people of Tripura” during the Left Front rule in the State. Now, they have joined hands in the name of “restoration of democracy”.

Deb was referring to a joint statement issued by six Opposition parties, including the Congress and the CPI(M), on December 27, urging people across political affiliations to defeat the BJP in the upcoming elections. The ‘joint initiative’ of the CPI(M) to bring all secular and democratic forces ahead of the Assembly elections in Tripura to defeat the BJP has reached its final stage, the Left party’s state secretary Jitendra Choudhury claimed on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

In the 2018 elections, BJP emerged as the majority, winning 36 seats of 60 (31 seats needed for majority). It formed the government along with the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) - who won 8 seats in the elections. As of today, the ruling government has 39 seats in the state assembly - where BJP have 34 seats and IPFT have 5.

The 2018 election results were in stark contrast to the 2013 elections where the CPI(M) swept the polls winning 49 seats as shown in the graphic below.

ADVERTISEMENT