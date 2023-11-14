The week in 5 charts | Palestinian fatalities cross 11,000, stubble burning

November 14, 2023 11:15 am | Updated 12:05 pm IST

(1) Palestinian fatalities cross 11,000

Since October 7, over 11,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza as a result of Israel’s retalliation to a deadly attack by Hamas which killed around 1,200 Israelis (revised from 1,400) and also resulted in over 230 hostages being held captive by Hamas. Out of the 11,000-plus killed in Gaza, over 4,000 of them were children.

The three charts, grouped below, show that until November 10, over 4400 children and 3000 women had been killed. On Sunday, November 12, the United Nations (UN) said that several people have been killed and wounded through Israeli bombardments on a UN facility in Gaza City, where hundreds of Palestinians have taken refuge to escape the war.

Over 27,000 Palestinians have been wounded or injured since October 7.

Also Read | Israel Hamas war Day 39 Updates

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told U.S. media on November 12 a deal could be afoot to free hostages being held in the Gaza Strip, but declined to provide details for fear of scuttling the potential plan. He had also mentioned that a ceasefire would only be possible if all the hostages held captive by Hamas are released. The Israeli leader also insisted that after the war, now entering its sixth week, Gaza would be demilitarized and Israel would retain security control there.

A source close to Hamas said this week that negotiations have occurred over a possible three-day ceasefire in exchange for the release of a dozen hostages, including six Americans, held by the Islamists, but Netanyahu has flatly rejected calls for a ceasefire in Gaza without the release of the hostages.

Over the past week, reports have also confirmed fighting near Shifa, Gaza’s largest hospital, and other hospitals in northern Gaza has intensified and supplies have run out. The Israeli military has alleged, without providing evidence, that Hamas has established command posts in and underneath hospitals, using civilians as human shields. Medical staff at Shifa have denied such claims and accused Israel of harming civilians with indiscriminate attacks.

Pressure was growing on Israel after frantic doctors at Gaza’s largest hospital said the last generator had run out of fuel, causing the death of a premature baby, another child in an incubator and four other patients. Thousands of war-wounded, medical staff and displaced civilians were caught in the fighting.

Shifa hospital director Mohammed Abu Selmia said the facility lost power Saturday.

(2) Fewer stubble burning incidents recorded this year, but effect still significant

This November, air pollution spiked in the Indo-Gangetic Plain and a toxic smog covered the national capital for about a week. Delhi remained the ‘most polluted’ major city in the world for many days in November, according to IQAir’s live data for over 100 cities.

Also Read | Delhi air pollution: What you need to know right now?

Calling it a “murder of the health of the people,” the Supreme Court cracked the whip on the government. Among other directions, it ordered Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan to stop stubble burning “forthwith”. Last week, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-ruled Punjab for stubble burning in the State, the AAP hit back saying this is a north Indian problem for which the BJP has no plan. Paddy stubble burning, a politically sensitive issue, takes place only during the harvest period of September 15-November 30.

Every year, in October-November, pollution levels spike in north India. While many factors come together to create smog, stubble burning remains a significant one, despite fewer incidents being recorded this year compared to last year, as shown in the charts below.

In 2022, the number of farm fires fell in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh compared to the previous year. This year too, there is a fall. According to data from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), collected through satellite imagery, the State recorded 22,981 stubble-burning incidents from September 15 to November 8. Sangrur, the home district of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, recorded the highest number of farm fires at 4,070. Last year, 33,090 such incidents were recorded during the same period in the State. These figures show that while farm fires have reduced, they are still high in absolute numbers.

On October 22 this year, stubble burning accounted for about 16% of the PM2.5 particulate matter in Delhi. It increased to nearly 35% on November 3, the highest this season, when the AQI broke into the most toxic category, according to a tracker maintained by the Earth Sciences Ministry.

(3) Mizoram Assembly elections recorded 77.04% polling

Voting for the 40-seat Assembly concluded on November 7 in Mizoram. The State recorded 77.04% polling. In the 2023 elections, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the main opposition party Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and Congress have fielded candidates for all 40 seats. While BJP and Aam Aadmi Party have fielded 23 and 4 candidates, respectively, in addition to 27 independents already in the fray. In 2018, the State had recorded an overall polling percentage of 81.61%. The chart below shows the polling percentages in the State’s assembly elections since 1979.

However, the Muallungthu polling station in Aizawl South-III constituency saw 87% of the 1,084 voters exercising their franchise in the repolling held on Friday, November 10, said officials. The repolling exercise was necessitated as voting personnel did not clear the mock poll at the station ahead of the voting. The repolling began at 7 a.m. and ended at 4 p.m., they added. The exercise was necessitated as voting personnel did not clear the mock poll at the station ahead of the voting.

In the 2023 elections, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the main opposition party Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and Congress have fielded candidates for all 40 seats. While BJP and Aam Aadmi Party have fielded 23 and 4 candidates, respectively, in addition to 27 independents already in the fray.

MNF had bagged 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8% to emerge victorious in the 2018 polls. The Congress had secured five seats and the BJP won one seat. Chief Minister Zoramthanga is confident of the MNF returning to power on the strength of its performance and the initiative for ‘Zo unification’ after the ethnic violence in Manipur since May 3 made more than 11,000 Kuki-Zomi people take refuge in Mizoram.

(4) Delhi pollution levels spike during Diwali

The air pollution in parts of Delhi was 30 times the World Health Organisation (WHO) prescribed limit, after people burst firecrackers across the city on Sunday night, the day of Deepavali, despite a ban on all forms of firecrackers, according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data. In the early hours of Monday (November 13), the air pollution was over 66 times the WHO limit in many places, but gradually came down.

Below, the average daily air pollution levels are plotted. Last week, on Monday (November 6), Wednesday (November 8), and Thursday (November 9), the average AQI in Delhi was over 420, entering the ‘severe’ levels. But it did come down on the eve of Diwali to 220, as shown below.

(5) Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls record 70.87% turnout in first phase of voting amid Naxal violence

In the first round of polling in Chhattisgarh, to 20 out of its 90-seat Assembly on November 7, the State recorded 70.87% voter turnout until 5 p.m. In the first phase, the political fate of 223 candidates, including 25 women, will be decided by over 40 lakh voters, who voted amidst tight security in Naxal-affected areas. The first phase of pollling was marred by an IED blast triggered by Naxalites and three different encounters between them and security personnel.

Chhattisgarh is a relatively new State, with only four Assembly elections under its belt. The first one was held in 2003. In all four elections, the fight was mainly between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC).

Both parties are also fervently courting Other Backward Class (OBC) voters, who comprise a significant portion of the population in Bastar division areas that voted in the first phase.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Congress had won 17 out of the 20 seats that will go to polls in the first phase. The Congress has 71 seats in the 90-member House. The second phase of polls to 70 seats will take place on November 17, while results will be counted on December 3.