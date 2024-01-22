January 22, 2024 05:56 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST

(1) Iran and Pakistan exchange strikes

On Tuesday last week, West Asia saw an escalation in regional conflict after Iran struck a town in Balochistan, Pakistan. It said that it targeted the training camps of Jaish Al-Adl, a Sunni terrorist group. It also struck locations in Syria and Iraq, targeting other enemies. This followed three attacks in Iran in the last two months. The timeline below gives a snapshot.

Later, Pakistan struck an Iranian province, saying it was targeting the hideouts of a separatist group. This has made the situation in the West Asian region worse after the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war in October last year. Beyond Iran, the conflict widened to surrounding countries as Iran retaliated for the above attacks. The map below shows where strikes have been launched by different countries and where conflicts have erupted.

In Syria and Iraq, proxy wars are being fought by pro-Iran Shia militants against American troops. Pakistan became the newest region to be involved in conflict with Iran’s strike. The Pakistani government condemned the attack as going against the sovereignty of their airspace. India stood by Iran, saying that it was a move of self-defence.

As conflicts in West Asia widen, here is a table of all the actors and who they are with and against. The strikes in Pakistan, Syria and Iraq last week, too, are actions of Iran against its opponents as given in the table.

(2) Maharashtra anganwadi workers’ strike

In their demand for a liveable wage, timely payment, gratuity, edible food, a clean and safe space for children entrusted to their care, Maharashtra’s anganwadi workers have been on strike since December 4, 2023.

The workers have also been demanding for basic nutrition for over 65 lakh children whose per-day food cost for two meals has been ₹8 per child since 2014. They want the food cost to be increased to ₹16 per child, and ₹24 for each malnourished child. The anganwadi workers are also demanding that the rent for the anganwadi centers be at least ₹5,000-₹8,000 in metro cities; ₹3,000-₹5,000 in towns; and ₹1,000-₹3,000 in rural areas, up from the current flat rate of ₹750.

The workers also participated in numbers in a mega strike in and around Mumbai’s Azad Maidan for a period of two days.

In the 16 anganwadi centres in rural and urban Maharashtra that The Hindu visited, most run from homes in urban slums, on the corridors of apartments or temples, or from the verandas of kutcha houses in villages. None is bigger than 10x8 square feet. Each of the centres has a minimum of 50 children, with some in villages caring for over 100 children. Most of the centres have not received the rent of ₹750 for months; some have waited for over two years for it. From localities in Mumbai such as Dharavi, Mankhurd, and Kandivali to hamlets in Dahanu and Talasari of Palghar district, the situation is the same.

The workers say that they have not received any written communication on the revised rent and continue to strike every day across the State. On January 24, another massive protest has been planned, involving government employees, in support of anganwadi and ASHA workers.

(3) NITI Aayog states that over 24.8 crore people have moved out of poverty in the last nine years

As many as 24.82 crore people moved out of multidimensional poverty in nine years to 2022-23, with Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh registering the largest decline, Niti Aayog said in a report on January 15. The multidimensional poverty in India declined from 29.17% in 2013-14 to 11.28% in 2022-23.

The national multidimensional poverty measures simultaneous deprivations across three equally weighted dimensions of health, education, and standard of living that are represented by 12 sustainable development goals-aligned indicators, according to NITI Aayog. These include nutrition, child and adolescent mortality, maternal health, years of schooling, school attendance, cooking fuel, sanitation, drinking water, electricity, housing, assets, and bank accounts. The National Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) by Niti Aayog uses the Alkire Foster methodology to assess the decline in poverty rates. However, the National MPI covers 12 indicators while global MPI covers 10 indicators.

All 12 indicators of MPS have shown remarkable improvement during this period. Addressing the media, NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand said 24.82 people who escaped multidimensional poverty in nine years translates into 2.75 crore people escaping multidimensional poverty every year. “Government has a goal to bring down multidimensional poverty to below 1% and all efforts are being made in that direction,” NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam said.

The paper said India is all set to reach single-digit poverty levels during 2024.

(4) Denmark welcomes new King

Denmark’s Prime Minister proclaimed Frederik X as King on Sunday after his mother Queen Margrethe II formally signed her abdication, with massive crowds turning out to rejoice in the throne passing from a beloved monarch to her popular son.

Queen Margrethe, 83, is the first Danish monarch to voluntarily relinquish the throne in nearly 900 years. Wearing a magenta outfit, Queen Margrethe signed her abdication during a meeting with the Danish Cabinet at the Christiansborg Palace, a vast complex in Copenhagen that houses the Royal Reception Rooms and Royal Stables as well as the Danish Parliament, the prime minister’s office and the Supreme Court.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen next proclaimed Frederik King from the balcony of the palace before thousands of people — subjects of a kingdom where the trappings of royalty are mostly symbolic in today’s modern era of constitutional democracy. The abdication leaves Denmark with two Queens: Margrethe keeps her title, while King Frederik’s Australian-born wife becomes Queen Mary. Mr. Frederik and Queen Mary’s eldest son Christian, 18, has become Crown prince and heir to the throne.

Citing health issues, Queen Margrethe announced on New Year’s Eve that she would step down, stunning a nation that had expected her to live out her days on the throne, as is tradition in the Danish monarchy. Queen Margrethe underwent major back surgery last February and didn’t return to work until April.

Even the Prime Minister was unaware of the Queen’s intentions until right before the announcement. Queen Margrethe had informed King Frederik and his younger brother Joachim just three days earlier, the Berlingske newspaper wrote, citing the royal palace.

(5) Ayodhya in grip of religious fervour ahead of ‘Pan Pratishtha’ - Ram temple consecration

Ayodhya was bedecked with multi-coloured flowers as recordings of ‘Ram dhun’ played from loudspeakers and townsfolk dressed as Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman paraded down the streets. Ceremonial gates depicting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in floral patterns and illumination visible at night add to the aura of the ancient city which has undergone a massive infrastructural growth in the last couple of years after the 2019 Supreme Court verdict on the Ram temple issue.

All this in preparation for the mega consecration ceremony on Monday, January 22, on the site where Hindus believe Lord Ram was born. At the site stood the Babri mosque, which was built in the 16th century. It was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. After a protracted legal battle, the Supreme Court in November 2019 ruled in favour of the construction of the temple. It also said a 5-acre plot for the construction of a mosque be allotted.

The grand ceremony of the much-awaited ‘Pran Pratishtha’ will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following which the shrine will be opened for the public a day later. The graphic below shows how the newly-built temple looks and its associated facts and figures have been listed too.

