July 31, 2023

(1) No-confidence motion

On Wednesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accepted a no-confidence notice moved by the Member of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi against the Modi government.

The unrest in Manipur saw a horrifying development last week when a video of two women being sexually harassed went viral on social media. Following this, demands for the Prime Minister to speak out about the situation in Manipur grew louder. The no-confidence motion is seen as an attempt to force a discussion on the issue.

However, beyond that, the motion is unlikely to deal any damage to the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) power in Parliament. With 332 seats, the NDA holds more than the majority of the seats. The YSR Congress Party said they will support the NDA. The party has 22 seats. Other parties in the non-aligned bloc like the BJD and BSP with 12 and 10 seats are undecided.

In the past, all no-confidence motions have been defeated, except one against Morarji Desai in 1979. Mr. Desai resigned before the motion can be put to vote. This is the 28th no-confidence motion.

For the Prime Minister, it is the second no-confidence motion against his government after 2018. Of former Prime Ministers, Indira Gandhi faced 15 no-confidence motions in her tenure of almost 16 years, the most faced by any Prime Minister.

(2) IMF raises India growth outlook

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised its GDP growth forecast for India for 2023-24 to 6.1 percent from 5.9 percent due to the blowout growth number for January-March.

“Growth in India is projected at 6.1 percent in 2023, a 0.2 percentage point upward revision compared with the April projection, reflecting momentum from stronger-than-expected growth in the fourth quarter of 2022 (financial year 2022-23) as a result of stronger domestic investment,” the multilateral agency said on July 25 in an update to its World Economic Outlook (WEO) report.

It is pertinent to note that the Reserve Bank of India has projected 6.5% growth for this fiscal year while the World Bank’s projection stands at 6.3% .

The IMF also raised its 2023 global growth estimates slightly on Tuesday but warned that persistent challenges were dampening the medium-term outlook. The global lender said it now projected global real GDP growth of 3.0% in 2023 - up 0.2 percentage point from its April forecast. It however left its outlook for 2024 unchanged at 3.0%.

(3) Anatomy of the Yamuna floodplains and the Delhi flood impact

Battered by heavy rains, the Yamuna looks slow, sluggish, swollen. Last week, the water level hit a 60-year-high, gushing through elite neighbourhoods built close to the floodplains, including Civil Lines, Rajghat and the Supreme Court. Waters advanced towards the Taj Mahal for the first time in half a century.

More than 25,500 people were evacuated and ferried to rescue camps in a brown stream of waste; many of them lived in make-shift low-lying slum dwellings next to the river. The Yamuna on July 13 crossed the record set in 1978 of 207.49 metres, higher than the Statue of Unity.

Yamuna courses east of Delhi, entering the city from Palla village (38.5 km from the national capital) and exiting at the Okhla barrage. The floodplains are two km wide on each side. The floodplain along Yamuna’s 22 km run in Delhi, designated as the O zone by the Delhi Development Authority, has an area of approximately 9,700 hectares — the size of 1,500 new Parliament buildings.

What is submerged now was once part of the river’s natural flow, says Venkatesh Dutta, a professor at the School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University. A river has the “right to expand” and needs to breathe through its flood plains. Any attempt to concretise constricts its air supply. “This is happening not only in Delhi, but all major cities including Pune, Lucknow, Mumbai,” he said.

As part of river systems, floodplains slow water runoff during floods, recharge groundwater and store excess water, replenishing the city’s water supply.

The map below shows what the locations marked in purple looked like when struck with rising water levels. Click the purple dots to see the images.

(4) Hottest July

According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the first three weeks of July have been the warmest three-week period on record and is set to be the hottest July and the hottest month ever (since 1940) on record.

The WMO has presented an analysis through a press release which utilises the data from the EU-Funded Copernicus Change’s ERA5 (which, in turn, is the fifth generation ECMWF atmospheric reanalysis of the global climate covering the period from January 1940 to present). The ERA5 provides hourly estimates of a large number of atmospheric, land, and oceanic climate variables

“We don’t have to wait for the end of the month to know this. Short of a mini-Ice Age over the next days, July 2023 will shatter records across the board”, said United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, according to WMO’s press release.

On July 6, the daily average global mean surface air temperature surpassed the record set in August 2016, making it the hottest day on record, with July 5 and July 7 shortly behind. The first three weeks of July have been the warmest three-week period on record. Global mean temperature temporarily exceeded the 1.5° Celsius threshold above preindustrial level during the first and third week of the month (with observational error), the press release reported.

According to ERA5 data the previous hottest July and month on record was July 2019. WMO predicts that there is a 98% likelihood that at least one of the next five years will be the warmest on record and a 66% chance of temporarily exceeding 1.5°C above the 1850-1900 average for at least one of the five years.

This does not mean that we will permanently exceed the 1.5°C level specified in the Paris Agreement which refers to long-term warming over many years.

(5) India’s rising tiger population

As the world celebrated International Tiger Day 2023, an estimate released on Saturday showed that India’s tiger population increased to 3,682 in 2022, up from 2,967 in 2018. This is an upward revision from April this year, when a minimum of 3,167 animals were estimated by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), which coordinates the quadrennial tiger census.

In 2022, the maximum number of tigers, 785, were reported to be in Madhya Pradesh, followed by Karnataka (563), Uttarakhand (560), and Maharashtra (444). Nearly a quarter of the tigers were reportedly outside protected areas.

The tiger population has grown the most in the Shivalik hills and Gangetic flood plains, followed by central India, the north eastern hills, the Brahmaputra flood plains, and the Sundarbans. There was a decline in the Western Ghats numbers, though “major populations” were said to be stable.

The authors of the census report warn that nearly all of the five major tiger-zones face challenges to the growth of the tiger population due to the increasing demands from infrastructure development.

