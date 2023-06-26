The week in 5 charts | Modi’s U.S. State visit, Titan submersible tragedy, and more

June 26, 2023 10:01 am | Updated 10:04 am IST

(1) Prime Minister’s state visit to the U.S. and the jet engine tech transfer deal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first state visit to the U.S. concluded on Saturday. A number of significant deals were made across sectors such as defence, health, climate and emerging tech.

One such “groundbreaking” deal is that between U.S. General Electric (GE) and Indian Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to transfer 80% tech related to the F414 jet engine. The deal also includes a co-production arrangement between the companies, where the entire engine except one small component will be produced in India with GE’s help.

Since the process of manufacturing jet engines is complex, involving precise engineering to withstand high temperatures and altitude shifts, only four countries produce jet engines indigenously.

In such a situation, GE’s tech transfer will boost India’s indigenous jet production. India has an ambitious plan lined up for the acquisition of over 500 fighter jets, a bulk of them to be indigenously designed and manufactured. The GE-HAL deal comes on the heels of India’s stagnant fighter jet squadrons. Against 42 squadrons sanctioned, India has 31 squadrons. This will rise to 35 - 36 squadrons only by 2035.

(2) All five passengers on board missing Titan submersible dead

The desperate search to find the missing Titan submersible turned into a recovery effort Thursday after officials announced that the vessel imploded sometime this week, killing all five aboard, near the Titanic shipwreck. A robotic diving vehicle deployed from a Canadian ship discovered a debris field from the submersible Titan on Thursday morning on the seabed some 1,600 feet (488 meters) from the bow of the Titanic, 2 1/2 miles (4 km) beneath the surface, in a remote corner of the North Atlantic.

The Titan, operated by the U.S.-based company OceanGate Expeditions, had been missing since it lost contact with its surface support ship on Sunday morning about an hour, 45 minutes into what should have been a two-hour dive to the world’s most famous shipwreck.

Five major fragments of the 22-foot (6.7-meter) Titan were located in the debris field left from its disintegration, including the vessel’s tail cone and two sections of the pressure hull, U.S. Coast Guard officials said.

Titan’s five crew members were billionaire Hamish Harding, businessman Shahzada Dawood and his university-going son Suleman Dawood, and Titanic researcher Paul-Henri Nargeolet. Piloting the submersible was Stockton Rush, the CEO of the company which operated Titan — OceanGate Inc.

As a submersible, Titan was designed to be launched and recovered with the help of a surface vessel. Made of carbon fibre and titanium, and weighing 10,432 kg, Titan was built with “off-the-shelf” components, according to OceanGate’s website, making it lighter and less expensive to replace.

Its CEO had shown BBC that Titan was operated with one button and a “Sony PlayStation-style controller” made by Logitech. Titan had a small porthole window and toilet at one end, and needed external crew to open it from the outside. There was enough space to sit, though not stand inside.

The around-the-clock search for the missing submersible engrossed the world for days, but after news of the catastrophic implosion, investigators are focusing on how it happened — and if it could have been prevented.

Deep-sea robots will continue searching the North Atlantic sea floor for clues. Investigators in Canada are looking at the Titan’s Canadian-flagged support ship. U.S. authorities are looking into other aspects of the tragedy.

The Titan, owned by undersea exploration company OceanGate Expeditions, had been chronicling the Titanic’s decay and the underwater ecosystem around the sunken ocean liner in yearly voyages since 2021.

(3) Wagner Group militia moves to Belarus after rebellious march against Putin

Yegevny Prigozhin, owner of the private militia Wagner private, made his most direct challenge to the Kremlin yet on June 24, calling for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia’s defense minister and represented the most significant challenge to President Vladimir Putin in his more than two decades in power.The security services reacted immediately by calling for the arrest of Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and his private Wagner militia had begun marching towards Moscow, capturing the army HQ in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don “without firing a single shot” and claiming to have the support of locals.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the mutiny a “stab in the back” to Russia, and said in an emergency televised address on Saturday that an “armed mutiny” by the Wagner Group mercenary force was treason, and that anyone who had taken up arms against the Russian military would be punished.

However, after getting within 200 km of the capital, the Wagner chief asked his troops to turn around to “avoid bloodshed”. The office of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that he had brokered a deal with Prigozhin who had agreed to de-escalate the situation. It will move to neighbouring Belarus and not face prosecution, the Kremlin said Saturday, as part of a deal to defuse a crisis.

Britain’s Defence Ministry has described the Wagner mercenary group’s armed rebellion as the most significant challenge to the Russian state in recent times.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Wagner mutiny showed Russia’s “full-scale weakness.” Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said the rebellion provided a “window of opportunity” for Kyiv on the battlefield.

The whole drama exposed Mr. Putin’s loosening grip over a system which he himself helped build and managed tightly over the past 20 years.

(4) Heatwave kills many in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

On June 18, officials said that At least 96 people died in two of India’s most populous States, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. There were subsequently several reports saying that according to a model called the “Climate Shift Index” (CSI), developed by a reputed U.S. nonprofit called Climate Central, this heatwave was made twice as likely by climate change. Sixty-eight patients died at the district hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia in five days till Monday amid a punishing heat wave in the region. Officials, however, said only two people died due to heat stroke. According to media reports, the neighbouring Deoria district also saw deaths amid extreme heat.

Researchers at Climate Central conducted the analysis using CSI, which measures how often and how much temperatures have shifted from the historical average. A higher index indicates more dramatic change compared to the past. CSI levels above one indicate climate change. Levels between two and five mean that climate change made those temperatures between two to five times more likely. The analysis shows that certain parts of Uttar Pradesh reached CSI levels of three, indicating temperatures that have become at least three times more likely due to climate change.

New analysis shows that a three-day extreme heat event over Uttar Pradesh from June 14-16 was made at least two times more likely by human-caused climate change, researchers at Climate Central said. According to them, extreme temperatures coupled with high humidity contributed to the severity of the event.

According to Climate Central, the CSI over the states of U.P. and Bihar between June 10 - 22 looked like what’s portrayed in the video below:

The CSI over different states of India

The CSI does not show the accurate picture

The attribution approach that the CSI has taken does not consider local weather systems. Studies have found that even irrigation can affect heatwaves, but neither the attribution data nor the models in the Uttar Pradesh case represent such effects. This brings us to the socioeconomic and sociopolitical implications of claims that climate change made the heatwave X-times more likely. What is the longer-term context? Should farmers worry about what it means for the rest of the agricultural season? Should people start moving? Should businesses and investors begin to reconsider their plans in the State?

It is naïve to assume that limited indices – which have their purpose in a specific context, in a supplementary capacity – will only impel climate adaptation, to deal with heatwaves, and not have other off-targeTt consequences.

So, we desperately need a 360-degree view of such claims, especially in light of their potential deficiencies. Event-by-event attribution on a daily timescale is neither possible with sufficient accuracy nor is it practically valuable. It can also divert resources away from other, more worthy efforts, such as improving early-warning systems.

(5) Assam floods: the situation remains grim

Assam’s annual tryst with devastating floods has affected over 4 lakh people over the past 2 weeks and has claimed three lives in this year’s first wave of flood in different parts of the State, an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) official said. The Brahmaputra Valley that encompasses the Northeast part of India witnesses floods almost every year, leaving behind a tale of death and destruction. In 2022, by June 25, over 110 people had lost their lives, and had affected over 33 lakh people.

This year, as of June 25, over 4.88 lakh people are impacted by the deluge in Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nalbari and Udalguri districts, according to an ASDMA report. The administration has been operating 101 relief camps in these districts, where 81,352 persons have taken shelter, and running 119 relief distribution centres in five districts. At present, 1,118 villages are under water and 8,469.56 hectare of crop area has been damaged across Assam, ASDMA said. Massive erosion was witnessed in Baksa, Barpeta, Sonitpur, Dhubri, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Nalbari, South Salmara and Udalguri, it said. Places in Karimganj have also reported incidents of landslides due to heavy rainfall.

As of Monday (June 19, 2023), eight districts are experiencing over 200% of excess rainfall as compared to normal levels. The district-level map shown below indicates the percentage difference of the rainfall experienced compared to the normal or expected levels of rainfall the district should experience.

According to Central Water Commission data from 1953 to 2016, 26 lakh people are affected every year in Assam on average, while 47 persons and 10,961 animals die and the State incurs damage of up to Rs 128 crore. For a population of over 3 crore, this leaves a huge impact on the economy of Assam.

During monsoon, highly sedimented river water from the Himalayas combines with rain-fed water bodies in India, resulting in water spilling over land in the narrow valleys, leading to floods. As sedimented rivers move through the state along with their tributaries, they take with them soil and sediment from banks. Soil erodes and rivers expand as it gets more area and this results in flooding. This erosion of the land alongside rivers has emerged as a serious problem for Assam — a major cause of the internal displacement of people due to the disappearance of villages. The width of Brahmaputra has increased up to 15km due to bank erosion at some places in Assam.