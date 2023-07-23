The week in 5 charts | Manipur unrest, INDIA alliance, Alcaraz wins Wimbledon, and more

July 23, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST

(1) Unrest in Manipur continues

More than two months after three women were stripped and paraded by a mob in violence-hit Manipur, police arrested four accused in a case of gang rape and abduction, one of whom was seen in a viral video clip of the incident which surfaced online on Wednesday. It is among the first cases of sexual violence to be reported after the clashes in the State started on May 3. Two more accused were arrested on July 22.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on May 4 at Nongpok Sekmai in Thoubal district when the three women were trying to escape a violent mob that had attacked their village in Kangpokpi district. Three women were stripped and paraded by a mob in violence-hit Manipur on May 4 in Thoubal, and one of them was raped, police said. Two male relatives of one of the women were killed by the mob who were armed with sophisticated weapons including AK-47 rifles.

Expressing “anguish and anger” at the sexual assault of two women in Manipur documented in a viral video, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday vowed that the guilty would not be spared and that the law would act with its “full might”. This was the PM’s first comment on Manipur violence, though he only responded to the sexual assault of the two women, and did not comment on the wider situation, as demanded by the Opposition.

(2) 26 Opposition parties form INDIA alliance

The leaders of 26 Opposition political parties from across India have joined hands to form the INDIA coalition — the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance — to take on the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP, in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Speaking of the frictions within the Opposition alliance itself, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “There are some differences between us, but we have put that behind... We are together in the interest of the nation. We will fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly and succeed. Now our aim is to highlight the failures of the Narendra Modi-led government.”

The BJP, on the other hand, held a meeting of 38 parties of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the national capital on the same day. The NDA meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he said coalitions that start with negativity were never successful, attesting the endurance of the NDA to the fact that it was formed in 1998 with a positive agenda of governance and stability.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed the choice of INDIA as the name for the alliance as ‘colonial’. The Opposition leaders then said their tagline will be ‘Jeetega Bharat’.

(3) Kerala bids tearful adieu to Oommen Chandy

The final journey of former Kerala Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy that concluded in Kottayam on July 20 turned out to be one of the biggest farewells bestowed on a public personality by the masses in the State. The veteran Congress leader, known for striking an unparalleled chord with those at the grassroots, bid a lengthy adieu to the State as the funeral cortege carrying his coffin took a day and another couple of hours to cover a distance of roughly 150 kilometres between Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam, his home town.

En route, the entire road was jammed with crowds, who lined up on both sides of the Main Central road to pay their last respects to their favourite leader. Meanwhile, a far bigger audience was watching the procession live on television while the event was also trending top in news websites.

Many tossed flowers to show their respect for the beloved leader, such that the driver of the bus carrying the coffin had to sweep them away with the windshield wipers. Heart-rending scenes were witnessed as several people, most of them ordinary women having their own stories of the benevolence of their beloved leader, broke down on seeing their departed leader and eventually turned inconsolable.

After two days of public mourning, during which hundreds of thousands of people thronged different venues in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, and Puthupally to pay their respects, Oommen Chandy was laid to rest late Thursday night at the St George Orthodox Church in his hometown.

As per the veteran Congress leader’s last wishes, the funeral was conducted without any official state honours. Only religious rituals were performed.

(4) Carlos Alcaraz wins his first Wimbledon title

Carlos Alcaraz defeated seven-time champion Novak Djokovic to claim his first Wimbledon title on Sunday, shattering the Serb’s dream of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam crown. World No. 1 Alcaraz recovered from dropping the first set and saving a set point in the second to win 1-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 after four hours and 42 minutes on Centre Court.

It was a second major for the 20-year-old Spaniard following his US Open title last year as he became Wimbledo’s third youngest men’s champion. The result will also spark feverish speculation over the start of a generational shift, with 36-year-old Djokovic carrying the torch of the ‘Big Three’ now that Roger Federer is retired and Rafael Nadal is sidelined, perhaps permanently.

Australian Open and French Open champion Djokovic had been bidding to equal Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles and match Margaret Court’s all-time mark of 24 Slams.

(5) Niti Aayog report claims decrease in multidimensional poverty

India has registered a significant decline of 9.89 percentage points in the number of multidimensionally poor, from 24.85% in 2015-16 to 14.96% in 2019-2021, according to the ‘National Multidimensional Poverty Index: A Progress Review 2023’.

The report was released by the Niti Aayog in New Delhi on July 17. It claims that about 13.5 crore people came out of multidimensional poverty during the period, assessed by identifying “acute deprivations in health, education and standard of living” using United Nations-approved parameters.

The report said rural areas witnessed the fastest decline in poverty from 32.59% to 19.28%, primarily due to a decrease in the number of multidimensionally poor in States such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Rajasthan. Delhi, Kerala, Goa, and Tamil Nadu have the least number of people facing multidimensional poverty along with the Union Territories. Bihar, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh top the chart where the percentage of the total population who are multidimensionally poor is high.

Multidimensional poverty in urban areas, during the same period, saw a decrease from 8.65% to 5.27%. “Uttar Pradesh registered the largest decline in number of poor with 3.43 crore people escaping multidimensional poverty,” the Niti Aayog said in a statement.

The report was released by Suman Bery, Vice-Chairman, Niti Aayog. It is prepared based on the latest National Family Heath Survey of 2019-21 and is the second edition of the National Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI).