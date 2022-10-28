The week in 5 charts | Kharge elected Congress president, U.K. PM Liz Truss resigns and more

Here are 5 charts that will help you understand some of the key stories from this week

(1) Liz Truss resigns as U.K. Prime Minister

Britain is about to get its third Prime Minister in three months, after Prime Minister Liz Truss, who faced growing pressure from Conservative MPs, announced on October 20, 2022 that she will quit the post. The Prime Minister’s budgetary plans, at the heart of which were unfunded tax cuts, had deeply rattled markets and led to the replacement of the Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, only days ago. Truss became the shortest-serving U.K. Prime Minister, as shown by the graphic below.

(2) Mallikarjun Kharge wins Congress presidential election

Mallikarjun Kharge was elected as the new Congress president on Monday after he secured 7,897 out of the 9,385 votes polled. His rival, Shashi Tharoor, however sprung a surprise by securing 1,072 votes. Mr. Kharge (80), the first non-Gandhi leader in 24 years to occupy the party’s top post, will take charge on October 26. The graphics below display the election results and a brief history of the past presidents of the national party since 1947.

(3) Europe’s energy problem

As winter approaches, Europe faces an energy problem. The numerous leaks — apparently caused by explosions — to the Nord Stream 1, which is an energy pipeline connecting Russia to Germany, has driven supplies to a halt. Amid anxieties about building up energy reserves, the gas field in Groningen in the Netherlands has once again come under the spotlight, as the Dutch government had earlier decided that it would shutter the field in 2022, in response to local protests. 50% of Europe’s total natural gas imports - around 167 billion cubic metres - in 2021 came from Russia through pipelines. The graphics below showcase the amount of natural gas that Europe depends on and imports over the years, and how much is imported through pipelines from Russia.

(4) Himachal Pradesh assembly polls

As Himachal Pradesh prepares for Assembly election on November 12, the stage may be set for anxiously close battles in several constituencies of this hill State, given the nail-biting finish of the 2017 polls. The electoral battle in Himachal Pradesh will largely be between traditional rivals BJP and the Congress, though the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) may tilt the equation in quite a few seats. The map below shows how the 2017 elections in the state panned out.

(5) Biden announces steps to reduce gas prices in the U.S.

Ahead of the crucial mid-term polls, U.S. President Joe Biden has announced a slew of measures to lower gas prices, which have been hurting the middle class. Biden, in a major policy speech, reiterated that Russian President Vladimir Putin was responsible for the hike in energy prices in the U.S.. Biden said the Department of Energy will release another 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, extending the previously announced release, through the month of December. The graphic below shows the variation in the price of gasoline over time.