The week in 5 charts | Israel-Palestine conflict, Unemployment rate declines, ECI announces poll dates for 5 states, and more

October 16, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 10:54 am IST

(1) Israel-Hamas war

On October 7, a Jewish Sabbath day, Hamas launched a surprise attack into southern Israel, raiding its military bases and residential areas, killing at least 1,300 people and injuring thousands more. Hamas took more than 150 people as hostage - Israelis, foreigners and dual nationals - during the siege.

The attacks were unprecedented in tactic and scale as Israel has not faced its adversaries in street battles on its own territory since the 1948 Arab-Israeli war. It has also never faced a terror attack of this magnitude that has taken the lives of so many civilians.

Hamas called the operation “Al-Aqsa Storm” and said that it was a response to what it described as Israeli attacks on women, the desecration of the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and the ongoing siege of Gaza.

The Hamas attack has triggered a massive military response from Israel, which has been pounding Gaza ever since, using missiles, jets and dangerous munitions, including, what Human Rights Watch says, white phosphorus. So far, over 2,300 Palestinians - most of them civilians and including over 600 children - have been killed in strikes.

Israel has also asked some 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza to move towards the south within 24 hours, while it is preparing for a ground attack. In response, Hamas has threatened to kill the hostages one-by-one if civilian targets are bombed without advance warning.

The Gaza Strip is one of most densely populated places on earth, with some 2 million people crammed in 140-square-mile territory. The enclave lies on Egypt’s western border and has been under blockade since Hamas seized control in 2007. The Israeli air, naval and land blockade on the territory, as well as the Egyptian land blockade, continue today.

Fuel, food and water are running low in Gaza because of the Israeli strikes and siege, prompting calls for immediate humanitarian aid to be sent. The first shipment arrived in Egypt’s Sinai on Thursday from Jordan but it was not immediately clear when it would get into Gaza. Calls are mounting from the United Nations, aid agencies and governments to avoid a humanitarian disaster, by providing safe spaces for Gazans.

Meanwhile, the United States has decided to send a second aircraft carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean “to deter hostile actions against Israel or any efforts toward widening this war following Hamas’s attack.” The USS Eisenhower and its affiliated warships will join another carrier group already deployed to the region.

(2) Election Commission announces dates for Assembly polls in 5 States

Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram would be held between November 7 and 30. The counting of votes would take place on December 3 for all the five States, the Election Commission announced, setting the ball rolling for the crucial polls which are being considered to be the semi-finals to the 2024 general elections.

Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have Congress governments, Madhya Pradesh is ruled by the BJP, Telangana by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Mizoram by the Mizo National Front (MNF).

While the BJP and the Congress are in bipolar contests in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, in Telangana, it is a triangular fight between the ruling BRS, the Congress and the BJP.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said there would be 1.77 lakh polling stations in the five States, of which 1.01 lakh would have facilities for webcasting and more than 8,000 polling stations would be managed by women.

A special focus had been given for making the electoral rolls inclusive and ensuring that all voters come to vote, he said.

(3) IMF revises India’s FY24 GDP growth

The International Monetary Fund revised its growth prediction for India’s GDP this fiscal year (FY24) to 6.3% from 6.1%. It has maintained its previous projection of 6.3% growth for FY25. The country grew by 7.2% in last fiscal year, down from the 9.1% growth rebound from the pandemic.

Among other countries in the IMF’s World Economic Outlook report for October, India is the 12th country with the highest growth projection rate for 2023. Libya, which suffered widespread flooding recently, is given a projection of 12.5%. On the other hand, Sudan is projected to shrink 18.3% in GDP. The country saw violent fighting between its army and paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces in April this year. China is projected to grow 5% and Pakistan to shrink by 0.5%.

In Africa, countries like Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Mozambique and Ivory Coast are given the highest projections. Most of Europe was given projections between 0% to 3% with Germany, Sweden, Finland, Lithuania, Estonia and Hungary are given negative projections.

(4) India’s unemployment rate declines

India’s unemployment rate for persons aged 15 years and above was recorded at a six-year low of 3.2% during July 2022-June 2023, as per the Periodic Labour Force Survey Annual Report 2022-2023 released by the National Sample Survey Office last week.

Similarly, the Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) for persons of age 15 years and above and the Worker-Population Ratio (WPR) have also improved during April and June 2023. The LFPR in urban areas increased from 47.5% in April-June 2022 to 48.8% in April-June 2023 for persons of age 15 years and above.

The WPR in urban areas increased from 43.9% in April-June 2022 to 45.5% in similar months in this year for persons of age 15 years and above. For male, it increased from 68.3% to 69.2% and for female, it increased from 18.9% to 21.1% during this period.

The Centre also claimed improvement in key labour market indicators in urban areas compared to those in pre-pandemic period (April-June 2018 to October–December 2019). The LFPR ranged from 46.2% to 47.8% during the pre-pandemic period and in the latest report it was 48.8%. The WPR was between 41.8% and 44.1% before the pandemic and now it is 45.5%. The Unemployment Rate ranged between 7.8% and 9.7% during the pre-pandemic period and at the latest survey it was 6.6%, which, according to the Centre, is lower than the unemployment rates observed in the quarters covered in the pre-pandemic period.

(5) Afghanistan hit by third earthquake in a week

A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck western Afghanistan on October 15, just over a week after strong quakes and aftershocks killed thousands of people and flattened entire villages in the same region. The U.S. Geological Survey said the latest quake’s epicentre was about 34 kilometres (21 miles) outside Herat, the provincial capital, and eight kilometers (five miles) below the surface. There were no immediate official reports of possible casualties or damage.

The earthquakes on October 7 flattened whole villages in Herat, in one of the most destructive quakes in the country’s recent history. Taliban officials said the quakes killed more than 2,000 people across the province. The epicentre was in Zenda Jan district, where 1,294 people died, 1,688 were injured and every home was destroyed, according to U.N. figures.

More than 90% of the people killed a week ago were women and children, U.N. officials reported on Thursday.

The initial quake, numerous aftershocks and a second 6.3-magnitude quake on October 11 flattened villages, destroying hundreds of mud-brick homes that could not withstand such force. Schools, health clinics and other village facilities also collapsed.

Besides rubble and funerals after that devastation, there was little left of the villages in the region’s dusty hills. Survivors are struggling to come to terms with the loss of multiple family members and in many places, living residents are outnumbered by volunteers who came to search the debris and dig mass graves.