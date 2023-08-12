The week in 5 charts | Industrial output growth hits 3-month low, new COVID variant, Amazon Summit, and more

August 12, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST

(1) Industrial output growth hits 3-month low

India’s industrial output growth hit a three-month low of 3.7% in June, from a revised 5.3% in May, according to official data, with consumer durables’ production slipping back into contraction mode, and manufacturing growth slowing to 3.1% from 5.8% in May.

The data released by National Statistical Office stated that mining output grew 7.6% in June, while Electricity generation, which had recorded a 0.9% uptick in May after two months of contraction, picked up pace to rise 4.2% in June.

Meanwhile, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India on August 10 decided unanimously to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50%. Consequently, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate remains at 6.25%, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate at 6.75%.

The MPC also decided by a majority of 5 out of 6 members to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the 4% target, while supporting growth.

Taking all various factors into consideration, the RBI Governor said the real GDP growth for 2023-24 is projected at 6.5% with Q1 at 8.0%; Q2 at 6.5%; Q3 at 6.0%; and Q4 at 5.7%. Real GDP growth for Q1:2024-25 is projected at 6.6%. The risks are evenly balanced.

Given the continuing external uncertainties, the latest CPI inflation projection for 2023-24, assuming a normal monsoon, has been revised to 5.4%, with Q2 at 6.2%, Q3 at 5.7% and Q4 at 5.2%. CPI inflation for Q1:2024-25 is projected at 5.2%. The risks are evenly balanced.

(2) WHO declares EG.5 a Variant of Interest

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified the EG.5 strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus circulating in different parts of the world, including India, as a “variant of interest” but said it did not seem to pose more of a threat to public health than other strains. EG.5 is a descendent lineage of Omicron subvariant XBB.1.9.2. It carries an additional mutation in the spike protein — which the SARS-CoV-2 uses to enter and infect the human cells — compared to the parent subvariant.

China topped with the number of sequences recorded as of August 7. Totally, around 7354 sequences of EG.5 were submitted to GISAID from 51 countries. India has reported only one case of EG.5 so far from Pune in May this year.

Variants have gone from the earlier Alpha and Beta. Later, Omicron became the most dominant variant. The graphic below shows the growth of different variants from the beginning of the pandemic to March this year.

(3) Rahul Gandhi returns to Parliament

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi returned to Parliament after the suspension of his position as MP was revoked. This followed the Supreme Court’s stay on the criminal defamation conviction against the Congress leader. Here is a timeline of events.

He has been re-allotted the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow a day after his disqualification as Lok Sabha member was revoked.

A person is accused of criminal defamation when an imputation is made with the intention to harm, or having reason to believe that it will harm, the reputation of a person. In criminal defamation, the actual harm inflicted or suffering caused is not a condition to constitute offence as intention or knowledge is sufficient.

The Supreme Court has the power to stay not only the sentence, but also the conviction of a person. In some rare cases, conviction has been stayed to enable the appellant to contest an election. However, the SC has made it clear that such a stay should be very rare and for special reasons.

(4) No measurable goals at Amazon Summit

Brazil’s Amazon Summit closed on August 9 with a roadmap to protect tropical rainforests that was welcomed as an important step in countering climate change, but without the concrete commitments sought by some environmentalists to end deforestation.

Leaders and Ministers from eight Amazon nations signed a declaration on August 8 in Belem, Brazil, that laid out plans to drive economic development in their countries while preventing the Amazon’s ongoing demise “from reaching a point of no return.”

Several environmental groups described the declaration as a compilation of good intentions with little in the way of measurable goals and timeframes. However, it was lauded by others, and the Amazon’s umbrella organisation of Indigenous groups celebrated the inclusion of two of its main demands.

The summit reinforces Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s strategy to leverage global concern for the Amazon’s preservation. Emboldened by a 34% drop in deforestation during his first six months in office, he has sought international financial support for forest protection.

The Amazon stretches across an area twice the size of India. Two-thirds of it lies in Brazil, with seven other countries and the territory of French Guiana sharing the remaining third. Governments have historically viewed it as an area to be colonized and exploited, with little regard for sustainability or the rights of its Indigenous peoples.

(5) Parliament functioned for less than half of scheduled time

Lok Sabha functioned for only 43% of its scheduled time and Rajya Sabha 55% in the just-concluded Monsoon session but legislative activity remained high with 23 bills being passed, data compiled by PRS Legislative shows.

The lower house had 17 sittings, which lasted for about 44 hours 15 minutes. The debate on no-confidence motion lasted for 19 hours and 59 minutes, and 60 members participated in the discussion. The motion was negated through voice vote.

Twenty-three bills were passed during the session, which include The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, and The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, among others. Most bills were passed with little scrutiny.

Around 56% of the bills introduced in this session were passed by both houses. On an average, a bill introduced in this session was passed within eight days.