The week in 5 charts | Indonesia’s deadly soccer match, Nobel Prizes, Brazil general election results and more

(1) What happened at Indonesia’s deadly soccer match?

In what appeared to be one of the worst sports disasters in recent times, at least 125 people died at an Indonesian football stadium riot in which thousands of angry home fans invaded the pitch and the police responded with tear gas that triggered a stampede. The violence that erupted following a domestic league soccer match Saturday night marked another tragedy in Indonesian football. Here’s a look at how the chaos occurred and what is being done to prevent future incidents:

(2) Bolsonaro, Lula headed to runoff

Brazil’s top two presidential candidates will face each other in a runoff vote after neither got enough support to win outright on Sunday in an election to decide if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office. With 99.9% of the votes tallied inSunday’s election, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva had 48.4% support and incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro had 43.2% support. Brazil’s election authority said the result made a second-round vote between the two candidates a mathematical certainty. Here is the map that shows the vote share of the top two candidates:

(3) Medicine Nobel goes to Swedish scientist Svante Pääbo

The 2022 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Swedish geneticist Svante Pääbo for his research in the field of genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution. Dr. Pääbo’s research has resulted in the rise of a new scientific disciple called paleogenomics, which is the study and analysis of the genes of ancient or extinct organisms. The prize was announced on Monday by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm. Find out more about Pääbo’s research and his contribution to the field of study of human evolution.

4. International Energy Agency predicts Europe’s risk of gas shortage

The Paris-based IEA said in its quarterly gas report released on Monday that European Union (EU) countries would need to reduce use by 13% over the winter in case of a complete Russian cut-off amid the war in Ukraine. Gas formed 24.32% of the total energy consumed in the EU in 2021, according to Our World in Data. Just a trickle of Russian gas is still arriving in pipelines through Ukraine to Slovakia and across the Black Sea through Turkey to Bulgaria. Two other routes, under the Baltic Sea to Germany and through Belarus and Poland, have shut down. The map below depicts the reliance of each country in the EU on Russia for gas.

5. North Korean missile launch raises alarm in the region

Nuclear-armed North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years on Tuesday, October 4, prompting a warning for residents to take cover and a temporary suspension of train operations in northern Japan. On Thursday, North Korea launched two ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters, as the United States redeployed one of its aircraft carriers near the Korean Peninsula. In 2022, North Korea has conducted 41 missile tests already, surpassing, by far, the yearly number of missile tests it has conducted so far.