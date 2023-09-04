The week in 5 charts | India’s driest August, GDP first quarter growth and more

September 04, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST

(1) India’s economy grows by 7.8%; highest GDP growth in the last four quarters

Growth in India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the Gross Value Added (GVA) in the economy sped to a four-quarter high of 7.8% in the first quarter of this financial year, but economists reckon that a weak monsoon, high inflation and global headwinds could temper the pace of growth through the rest of 2023-24.

“Although a supportive base propelled GDP growth to a four-quarter high of 7.8%, it nonetheless printed below our expectations of 8.5% as well as the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee’s projection of 8%,” said ICRA chief economist Aditi Nayar.

Meanwhile, all of India’s eight infrastructure industries reported growth for the first time in 14 months this July, with core sectors’ output rising 8% after a five-month high surge of 8.3% in June.

While July’s performance was buoyed by a 14.9% in coal production, steel output also rose in double digits for the ninth successive month, rising 13.5% in July. Natural gas production grew 8.9% in July, the fastest pace recorded since February 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, manufacturing firms’ order books and output levels expanded at the fastest pace in nearly three years this August, as per the S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) that rose to 58.6 last month from 57.7 in July.

New orders grew at the fastest pace since January 2021, with export demand seeing the sharpest uptick since November last year. Firms surveyed for the index reported that they had secured new work from clients in Bangladesh, China, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and the U.S.

(2) India’s driest August

India saw the driest ever August this year, recording 162.7 mm of rainfall against the normal of 254.9 mm for the month. This was a 36% deficiency. This is the highest since 1901, when India began maintaining rainfall data.

The southern peninsula region saw the most shortfall, with a 60% deficiency from long period average. Only the east and northeast region saw normal rainfall levels.

While Kerala received a bout of rain earlier in the month, the State still saw its driest ever August since 1901. That is not all. This was the first time that August rainfall, which accounts for around 21% of the total annual southwest monsoon rainfall in Kerala, falls below the 100-mm mark. As of August 29, Kerala received 46.2 mm of rainfall in the month, a shortfall of close to 90%.

Telangana is another State with a huge shortfall. It received 63% less rainfall than normal. This is only second to the shortfall of 76% in 1968. Compared to last year, the State received around half the rainfall.

Reservoir levels across the country dipped from around 13% excess of the 10-year average level on August 3 to 9% deficient on the last day of the month.

The shortfall has been attributed to the El Nino effect. This causes the Pacific Ocean to heat up, affecting monsoon patterns and reducing rainfall in South and Southeast Asia among other regions. El Nino also increases temperatures. In 2016, an El Nino year, temperatures soared, making the year the hottest on record.

August is usually the month that brings the most rainfall for the monsoon season. The 36% deficiency throws up concerns of reduced kharif crop sowing amid spiking inflation. States with better irrigation practices are better prepared to handle a weak monsoon.

Also read |Data | Irrigation in focus as India moves towards driest-ever August

The IMD has predicted normal rainfall during September.

(3) Neeraj Chopra’s gold medal

On Monday, Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win gold at World Athletics Championships by launching his javelin to a distance of 88.17 m. With the win, Chopra reclaimed his position as world number one in Men’s javelin throw as of August 29.

This adds to his list of growing achievements. Here is a list of Chopra’s medals from the biggest competitions.

Setting records is not new for the 25-year-old athelete. In 2015, he set a junior national record with a throw of 68.4m. In the World Under-20 Championships in Bydgosczsz, Poland, Chopra claimed gold and set a world junior record in javelin (800g) with a throw of 86.48m. Looking at the top 25 throws of Indian men javelin throwers, Chopra’s throws make up 21.

Yet, Chopra is in relentless pursuit of the one thing every serious javelin athlete aspires for. It is crossing the famed 90 m mark. This is not an easy feat, but the young athlete has grown to believe in himself.

Also read |Neeraj Chopra — an extraordinary achiever assured in his own skin and identity

(4) The 5 treaties forming the international framework for space ventures

In a historic feat, the Chandrayaan-3 lander touched down on the south pole of the moon on August 23. The landing follows on the heels of Russia’s dramatic failure to land its Luna-25 on the lunar south pole after it crashed owing to an engine malfunction.

This was closely followed on September 2, by the successful launch of solar research mission Aditya L-1, a space-based observatory to observe the sun.

India now joins an elite club of four countries which have placed a spacecraft on the lunar surface, after the United States, Soviet Union, and China. But it is the first to do so on the south pole, where scientists believe there is water. With the increasing number of space missions, which also further a nation’s commercial and strategic interests, the interactive graphic below throws light on the international laws and regulations that govern such ventures.

We look at five United Nations treaties, which are generally thought to form the bedrock of international space law, starting with the Outer Space Treaty of 1967-- often called the magna carta of space law. Of these, India has ratified four and signed one. In the graphic below, click on each of the cards to view the salient features of each treaty.

The UN, in its policy brief “For All Humanity — The Future of Outer Space Governance,” recently recommended the development of a new treaty to ensure peace, security, and the prevention of an arms race in outer space. A UN Summit of the Future is also scheduled for September 2024 in New York- advancement of the peaceful and sustainable use of outer space is a potential area of work for the same.

Besides the five key treaties, there are also five declarations pertaining to space activities. The first is the ”Declaration of Legal Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Uses of Outer Space” —adopted via a General Assembly resolution in 1963. The others include those governing the use of satellites for television broadcasting, remote sensing from outer space, and use of nuclear power sources in outer space. A fifth one relates to international cooperation in space exploration for the benefit of all states, particularly developing countries. This is joined by other UN General Assembly resolutions, which, though non-binding, help guide international action on this issue and may shape consensus in the space community.

(5) Cauvery’s water realisation not adequate for Kuruvai crop cultivation

Although Cauvery delta farmers have raised the short-term Kuruvai crop on a greater extent of land than they did last year, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami claimed in a statement on August 26 that the crop had withered in some villages of Thalainayar block in Nagapattinam.“

According to an estimate, done by P.R. Pandian of the Tamil Nadu Federation of All Farmers’ Associations, out of about 5.6 lakh acres planted during Kuruvai this time, borewells (groundwater) meet the needs of 1.25 lakh acres. “We are confident of protecting another 1.5 lakh acres,” he says.

As on August 25, the storage in the Mettur dam, the lifeline of the delta, was 21.044 thousand million cubic feet (tmc). After allowing 10 tmc for dead storage and drinking water supplies, what is left is 11 tmc, which can last for nearly 28 days, only if the inflow and the discharge (as recorded on August 25) continue.

No one denies that the entire Cauvery basin is in distress. From June 1 to August 25, Kodagu district, where the Cauvery originates, recorded a deficit rainfall of 47%, says a report of the meteorological department. A 26-page affidavit that the Karnataka government filed before the Supreme Court and was made public on August 24 stated that the catchments of the Krishnaraja Sagar (the biggest dam in that State across the river) recorded 23% less rainfall and those of the Kabini dam (named after the river which rises in Kerala’s north Wayanad), 22% less.

“At present, we, at Mettur, are releasing around 10,000 cubic feet per second [cusecs] and receiving about 6,000 cusecs. While in the coming days we may get much less than what we are getting, we cannot reduce our discharge for irrigation below 8,000 cusecs,” explains an official.

If the Cauvery catchments, be it in Karnataka or Kerala, do not receive heavy rainfall in the coming weeks, Tamil Nadu farmers will have to depend only on the graces of nature — in the form of rainfall during the northeast monsoon (October-December).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.