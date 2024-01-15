The week in 5 charts | Indian tourists boycott Maldives after diplomatic row, U.S. and U.K. attack Houthis in Yemen, and more

January 15, 2024 01:40 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST

(1) Indian tourists boycott Maldives after diplomatic row in favour of Lakshadweep

Ties between India and the Maldives have declined even further after three Maldivian Ministers posted tweets attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting the Lakshadweep islands during his recent sojourn there at a perceived cost to the Maldives.

These comments amplified by their supporters soon triggered a war of words on social media that escalated with Indian tourists cancelling hotel bookings in Maldives, with the hashtag #BoycottMaldives gaining traction. Standing in support of India, co founder and CEO Nishant Pitti of EaseMyTrip took to social media X, stating, “In solidarity with our nation, @EaseMyTrip has suspended all Maldives flight bookings.

Whether this actually has an impact on tourist arrivals in the Maldives is yet to be seen. Indian celebrities also urged people to explore domestic tourist destinations, including Lakshadweep.

The Maldivian foreign ministry distanced itself from their remarks, saying their personal views did not represent the country’s position and suspended the Maldivian deputy ministers.

According to the Maldives Tourism Ministry statistics, over 17 lakh tourists visited the island nation in 2023, out of which more than 2,09,198 visitors were Indians followed by Russians (2,09,146) and China (1,87,118).

The number of Indian visitors was more than 2.4 lakh in 2022 while over 2.11 lakh Indians flew to the Maldives in 2021. The Maldives was also one of the few countries open for international tourists during the pandemic and nearly 63,000 Indians visited that country during that period.

(2) U.S.-led coalition strikes Houthi military targets in Yemen

Amid spiralling missile and drone strikes on commercial ships and the first direct attack targeting U.S. naval ships on January 9, the U.S. and U.K.-led coalition launched joint strikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on January 12.

On Friday, 10 nations led by U.S. and U.K. issued a joint statement on the strikes that claimed that there was a “broad consensus” in the December 19 meeting and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution on December 01, 2023, condemning the Houthi attacks following which the 10 governments issued a joint statement to Houthis that called for the “immediate end of illegal attacks and warned that malign actors would be held accountable” should they continue. It has been learned that India participated in the December 19 discussion at the UNSC but it was in a “listening role”.

The Governments of Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, the U.K. and the U.S. issued the joint statement. The map below shows the locations in Yemen where the airstrikes were conducted.

In the backdrop of the escalation, there’s a possibility in the next few days of a visit to Iran by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, The Hindu has learnt.

(3) Supreme Court quashes early release of 11 lifers in Bilkis Bano case

On January 8, the Supreme Court quashed the order of en masse remission granted by the State of Gujarat in August 2022 to 11 men sentenced to life imprisonment for the gangrape of Bilkis Bano and murder of her family, including a two-month-old infant during the 2002 riots.

The verdict is based on the ground that Gujarat did not have any jurisdiction to decide on granting remission to convicts sentenced in Maharashtra.

Terming what befell Ms. Bano, who was pregnant at the time, and her family as a “grotesque and diabolical crime driven by communal hatred”, a Bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan delivered a scathing reprimand of the ruling BJP government in Gujarat for acting “in tandem” with the prisoners to order their early release after “usurping the power” to do so.

Bilkis Bano said that “she felt justice” in her reaction to the apex court’s verdict. “I thank the honourable Supreme Court of India for giving me, my children and women everywhere this vindication and hope in the promise of equal justice for all,” Ms. Bano said in a written statement on January 8.

(4) Missing component in Boeing 737 MAX-8 of an Indian airline

An Indian airline discovered that a “washer” in the rudder control system of a 737 MAX-8 plane was missing after Boeing ordered a global inspection of the MAX family of aircraft last month, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on January 9.

This came hours after reports emerged that two U.S. carriers, United Airlines and Alaska Airlines, found loose bolts on their MAX-9 plug doors.

Boeing has seen several safety challenges with its 737 MAX and 787 jets in the past. The 737 MAX aircraft were also involved in two deadly crashes in 2018 and 2019 that killed nearly 350 people, leading to its worldwide ban for nearly 20 months.

The MAX family of aircraft has found itself in a safety crisis after a plug-door on a Boeing 737 MAX-9 plane of Alaska Airlines blew out mid-flight while it was headed to Ontario in California from Portland in Oregon. Indian carriers do not have Boeing 737-9 Max aircraft in their fleets now. The Alaska Airlines plane’s outer section, including a window, fell off mid-air on January 5.

Three airlines in India, i.e., Air India Express, Akasa and Spicejet, operate the 737 MAX 8.

On January 12, the Federal Aviation Administration in the United States announced more “oversight on Boeing” which will be in addition to its probe into the incident. The FAA is to “evaluate Boeing’s compliance with its approved quality procedures”, apart from an “an assessment of safety risks and quality oversight”.

(5) Majority of cities far from clean air target, says study

According to an analysis by Respirer Living Sciences and Climate Trends, released early on Wednesday, January 10, out of 49 cities whose particulate matter numbers were consistently available for five years, 27 cities showed a decline in PM 2.5 - which is considered the most dangerous grade of pollutant - while only four had met or exceeded the targeted decline.

The goal of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) is to reduce the average particulate matter concentrations by 40% by 2026, as compared to 2017. A total of 131 cities have been selected, and the initial aim was to cut pollution by 20-40% by 2024, but this was later shifted to 2026.

Even though the deadline is over two years away, some of India’s biggest cities are reporting marginal declines or even increasing pollution levels. As shown in the graphic below, while Delhi has seen a decline of only 5.9% in PM 2.5 levels; Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, and Ujjain have recorded an increase of 46%, 38.1%, and 46%, respectively. Jaipur and Visakhapatnam saw PM 2.5 increase 13% and 12% rise respectively.

Varanasi showed a reduction of 72% in PM 2.5 levels. Agra and Jodhpur reported a decrease in PM 2.5 levels by 53%, and 50%, respectively. “Except for Jodhpur, all cities that have already achieved the 2026 reduction targets are from Uttar Pradesh”, the study noted.

