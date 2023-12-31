The week in 5 charts | How India’s political landscape transformed in 2023, Sports Ministry suspends newly-formed WFI, and more

December 31, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST

(1) The transformation of India’s political landscape in 2023

Several State elections over 2023 have thrust India into full-fledged election mode ahead of the general elections, just a few months away.

At the beginning of 2022, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held sway over 16 State governments, while the Congress was in power in five States, including via coalition governments in Jharkhand and Bihar. Presently, the BJP rule extends to 17 States. However, the party experienced a setback earlier this year as it lost its sole government in the south, Karnataka. The BJP secured victories in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh during the recently concluded State elections, wresting them from the Congress.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governs in Punjab, and Trinamool Congress rules West Bengal, while other regional parties maintain control over Mizoram, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. Kerala is the only State ruled by the Left parties. Out of the nine elections held this year, BJP won five, Congress two.

(2) Sports Ministry suspends newly-formed WFI

The Sports Ministry suspending the newly elected Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on December 24 marks yet another twist in the nearly year-long saga afflicting Indian wrestling. The Sports Ministry asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to constitute an ad-hoc body to control and manage the affairs of WFI.

In January this year, top Indian wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik had alleged Brij Bhushan of sexual harassment, and for months, the wrestlers kept protesting against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Kaiserganj.

The parliamentarian was subsequently forced to relinquish control and was charged by the Delhi police for offences including stalking and harassment. But on December 21, his long-term loyalist, Sanjay Singh, was appointed the new president. Not only did Singh and his fellow Brij Bhushan confidants win 13 of 15 posts to which polls were held, not a single woman was chosen. The elections were held after several postponements amid months of massive protests by top Indian wrestlers, who accused Brij Bhushan of sexual harassment.

Following is the timeline of the chain of events leading up to the suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Sunday by the Sports Ministry.

(3) Virat Kohli achieves a new high

India’s ace batter Virat Kohli became the first cricketer to score 2000+ runs in seven different calendar years during India’s crushing defeat to South Africa in the 1st Test on December 28. He scored 76 off 82 balls during India’s defeat by an innings and 32 runs, which took his tally to 2006 runs in 2023.

He had previously achieved the feat in 2012 (2186 runs), 2014 (2286 runs), 2016 (2595 runs), 2017 (2818 runs), 2018 (2735 runs) and 2019 (2455 runs).

No other player, since international cricket was first played in 1877 (as per official record), has achieved the feat.

(4) Important bills passed by Parliament in 2023

The year 2023 will be remembered for the multiple attempts by the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government to amend some age-old laws.

As per the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, 47 Bills were introduced this year. As many as 30 Bills have been passed by both the Houses of Parliament. The remaining are pending and are likely to be passed in 2024.

(5) Key verdicts delivered by the Supreme Court of India in 2023

The Supreme Court has delivered several landmark judgments this year. These include rulings about the constitutional validity of Article 370, the marriage equality petition, a challenge to the 2016 demonetisation, the political crisis in Maharashtra and Delhi, and the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner of India.

