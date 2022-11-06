The week in 5 charts | Gujarat government’s performance, politics around stubble-burning, and more

Election campaign banners being printed in Ahmedabad.

(1) Development, price rise, corruption, assessment of the work done in Gujarat from the voter’s perspective

Lokniti, a research programme of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) sought to gauge public opinion on the performance of the Gujarat government over the past 5 years, and what the future holds for the state, with the state assembly elections in sight. This is what they found:

(2) Punjab, Haryana leaders’ blame game on stubble burning

Stubble burning, which takes place close to autumn every year, remains a significant contributor to air pollution, especially across northern India, including the national capital, New Delhi. As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government in Punjab continues to face a stiff challenge in dealing with the old and persisting menace of stubble burning amid the ongoing paddy harvesting season, the politics surrounding the issue has also intensified between Haryana and Punjab. The graphics below showcase the number of stubble-burning events in Delhi’s neighbouring States between December 2021 and November 2, 2022, and the percentage share of each State.

(3) Brazil’s Lula makes stunning comeback

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on October 30 defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in an election that marked a stunning comeback for the leftist leader and the end of the country’s most right-wing government in decades. After a divisive campaign that saw two bitter rivals on opposite sides of the political spectrum go head to head, Lula won 50.9% of the votes. The map below shows states where candidates crossed the halfway mark.

(4) Netanyahu set to return to power in Israel

Israel on Tuesday held its fifth election since 2019 in a race, like the previous four, widely seen as a referendum on Mr. Netanyahu’s fitness to rule. While the earlier races ended in deadlock, Mr. Netanyahu managed a disciplined campaign that gave him the edge over a divided and disorganized opposition. Final results showed Mr. Netanyahu’s Likud Party and its ultranationalist and religious partners capturing a solid majority in Israel’s Knesset, or parliament, with the current caretaker Prime Minister conceding defeat. The graphic below displays the number of seats won by the parties.

(5) World leaders of Indian-origin

Rishi Sunak is the first non-White and first Hindu Prime Minister of the U.K. For many in India, there is a historical fulfillment in a man of Indian origin becoming the Prime Minister of India’s former colonial masters. For many others concerned about the social divisions and majoritarian tendencies in India, a devout Hindu with brown skin becoming the prime minister of a predominantly Christian and White nation is a great political statement. Sunak is not the only Indian-origin leader of a foreign country. Portugal, Guyana, Mauritius, Suriname, and Seychelles have Indian-origin leaders. Here’s a look at the world leaders of Indian origin.