The week in 5 charts | Farmer suicides in Maharashtra, RBI projects 7% GDP growth, Grammys 2024, and more

(1) Farmer suicides in Maharashtra

State-level data show that in 2023, as many as 1,088 farmers ended their lives in eight districts of Marathwada, Maharashtra’s most drought-affected region. 1,439 farmers ended their lives in the Vidharbha region of the State, as per a report from the Relief and Rehabilitation Department.

Watch | Why are farmers in Maharashtra taking their own lives?

Out of the 1,088 cases of suicides among farmers in the Marathwada region, 777 cases were deemed ‘eligible’ in the report released by the Divisional Commissioner’s Office at Chhatrapati Shambhajinagar. Among these ‘eligible’ cases, Beed recorded the highest number of suicides with 169, followed by 152 and 147 deaths by suicide in the districts of Chhatrapati Shambhajinagar and Nanded. The map below shows the eligible cases of suicides across the 8 districts of the Marathwada region, from 2001 up until 2023.

A ground report by The Hindu, where the families of the farmers who lost their lives to suicide in different districts in the drought-prone region account for their painful loss, shows that apart from the topography, the Marathwada region also lacks a viable permanent crop and many farmers rely on non-institutional sources for credit.

Across the region, many men in their 20s and 30s have taken their lives. Responsibilities of the extended family, like eldercare or the marriage of a sister, still seen as a man’s duty, keep young men on marginal farms. Even those who migrate to cities like Aurangabad and Pune in pursuit of better opportunities, often find themselves compelled to come home for long durations, during the harvest season or following a family tragedy.

“The number of deaths has seen a sharp rise in the last couple of months, and a majority of the victims are young. The government gives ₹1 lakh as aid to the bereaved families, but why can’t they come up with a solution to stop the suicides?” says Kailash Tawar, a resident of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and member of the Shetkari Sanghatana, a farmers’ union. Input costs, including that of seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides, have doubled in recent years, he adds.

(2) RBI projects 7% GDP growth for FY25

On Thursday, the RBI projected a 7% GDP growth rate for the fiscal year 2024-25. The fiscal year 2023-24 had a 7.3% growth rate, with manufacturing and services contributing to a Gross Value Added (GVA) expansion of 6.9%.

The economic activity for 2024-25 would be supported by recovery in rabi sowing, sustained profitability in manufacturing and underlying resilience of services, the RBI Governor said. On a quarterly basis, growth rates are projected for Q1 at 7.2 per cent; Q2 at 6.8 per cent; Q3 at 7.0 per cent; and Q4 at 6.9 per cent.

On the inflation side, the repo rate remained unchanged, continuing with the goal to keep inflation in check. Retail inflation has been within the RBI tolerance band of 2% to 6% since September last year. However, it has been rising since October.

The Governor pointed to “large and repetitive” food price shocks that are slowing down disinflation. He laid out geopolitical events and their impact on supply chains, volatility in international financial markets and commodity prices as risks to control inflation.

(3) World hits first 12-month spell over 1.5C

The world just experienced its warmest January on record, marking the first 12-month period (February 2023-January 2024) in which temperatures averaged more than 1.5° Celsius (2.7F) above pre-industrial times, the European Union’s climate change monitoring service said on Thursday.

Already 2023 was the planet’s hottest year in global records going back to 1850, as human-caused climate change and El Nino, the weather pattern that warms the surface waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean, pushed temperatures higher. Every month since June last year has been the warmest such month on record.

The global average temperature in January was 1.66° Celsius above the January average for 1850-1900, the designated pre-industrial reference period.

With an average temperature of 13.14° Celsius, January 2024 was 0.12° Celsius warmer than the previous warmest January in 2020, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said.

Countries agreed at United Nations climate talks in Paris in 2015 to keep global warming well below 2C (3.6F) and aim to limit it to 1.5C, a level regarded as crucial to preventing the most severe consequences.

The first 12-month period of exceeding 1.5C does not yet mean the Paris goal has been missed, as the U.N. agreement refers to an average global temperature over decades. Some scientists, however, have said the 1.5C aim can no longer realistically be met, and have urged governments to act faster to cut CO2 emissions to limit the amount of overshoot of the target.

(4) BJP received Rs 1,300 cr via electoral bonds

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received ₹1,294.14 crore through electoral bonds in 2022-23, which was nearly 54% of its total income during the year, and seven times higher than that of its main rival, the Congress party. The ruling party’s total income rose to ₹2,361 crore in the year 2022-23 from ₹1,917 crore in 2021-22, according to the annual audit report of the BJP made public by the Election Commission of India (EC) on Thursday.

The party got ₹2,120.06 crore from donations (including electoral bonds), while income from bank interest was ₹237.3 crore, compared to the previous fiscal’s ₹133.3 crore. The party spent ₹1,092.15 crore for elections, which is five times more than what the Congress spent. In 2021-22, the BJP had spent ₹645.85 crore.

The BJP’s election expenditure, among others, included ₹432.14 crore spent on advertisements and ₹78.22 crore spent on hiring aircraft and helicopters. Another ₹75.05 crore was given as financial assistance to candidates while press conferences cost ₹71.60 lakh.

The Congress on the other hand saw its total receipts reduce to ₹452.37 crore in 2022-23 from ₹541.27 crore in 2021-22. It spent ₹192.55 crore on elections and ₹71.83 crore for Rahul Gandhi’s Kanyakumari to Kashmir “Bharat Jodo Yatra” in 2022-23 while its donations through electoral bonds declined ₹171.02 crore from ₹236.09 crore in the previous year.

(5) Indian music shines at Grammys

Indian music struck a chord at the 2024 Grammy Awards with five Indian musicians, including tabla maestro Zakir Hussain and flautist Rakesh Chaurasia, picking up the coveted prize at a glittering ceremony in Los Angeles.

While Hussain was India’s big winner with three Grammys, Rakesh Chaurasia picked up two. Singer Shankar Mahadevan, violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan and percussionist Selvaganesh Vinayakram, Hussain’s collaborators in the fusion group Shakti, won one Grammy each at the event held at the Crypto.com Arena Sunday night.

Shakti won the 2024 Grammy Award for best global music album for “This Moment”. The album features the four Indians as well as its founding member, the legendary British guitarist John McLaughlin. “This Moment”, which released to critical acclaim in June 2023, is the group’s first studio album in more than 45 years.

Besides his award for Shakti, Hussain won two other awards - the best global music performance for “Pashto” and best contemporary instrumental album for “As We Speak”. This is not the first win for Hussain at the awards organised by the US-based Recording Academy. He earlier won Grammys, across categories and in solo capacity as well as in collaborations, in 1991, 1996 and 2008.

Rakesh Chaurasia, nephew of legendary flautist Hariprasad Chaurasia, won two Grammys as part of the ensemble of American banjo player Bela Fleck and American bassist Edgar Meyer for “Pashto” and “As We Speak”.

Meanwhile, pop superstar Taylor Swift set another record on Sunday, winning the Grammy award for album of the year for an unprecedented fourth time as women dominated the music industry’s top honors. One of the night’s biggest awards, record of the year, went to Miley Cyrus for “Flowers,” her second-ever Grammy and second of the night. Victoria Monét won Best New Artist. Billie Eilish won song of the year for writing the “Barbie” hit, “What Was I Made For?” She thanked director Greta Gerwig for “making the best movie of the year.”

