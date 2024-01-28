The week in 5 charts | Earthquake in China, Canada’s student permit cap and more

January 28, 2024 11:27 am | Updated 12:35 pm IST

(1) Canada puts a cap on student permits

On Tuesday, Canada announced that it will not be accepting more than 3,64,000 student permits for 2024. This decision was attributed to a housing crisis and increasing residential rents in the country. The surge in international students led to shortage in apartments and pushed up rents, according to Reuters. The chart below shows the increase in residential rents for each month on a year-on-year basis.

Canada has given out an increasing number of new student permits each year, with only 2020 being an exception due to the pandemic. Of the students coming to Canada, around 40% are Indians, followed by Chinese students at 12%. The move is also attributed to a growing number of “degree-granting institutions” giving out fake certificates to its students. The cap will be reviewed next year.

(2) ASI says temple was present at Gyanvapi mosque

On Thursday, the Archaeological Survey of India’s report was made public. The report said that the ASI found evidence of a large temple in the site of the Gyanvapi mosque. The graphic below briefly lists the structures that the ASI found in its survey of the site.

These findings come after the survey team found a structure last year within the mosque premises that some called a Shivling and others a fountain. This was in the Wazkhana area of the mosque, where worshippers purify themselves before beginning prayers. The map below shows where the mosque and temple are located and where the Wazkhana is.

This is the latest development in a case that began in 1991. The timeline below gives a gist of events leading up to the ASI’s finding.

(3) International Court of Justice (ICJ) urges Israel to facilitate humanitarian aid

On January 26, the U.N. top court said that Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and facilitate “urgently needed” humanitarian aid into the besieged territory. This is based on the rulings the ICJ handed down in a case that has drawn global attention.

The court urged Israel to refrain from any possible genocidal acts as it presses its military operation in the Gaza Strip, but stopped short of ordering a ceasefire. Israel must take “immediate and effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance to address the adverse conditions of life faced by Palestinians,” the court said.

Before the current crisis began on October 7, 2023, there were an average of 500 truckloads of humanitarian aid, including fuel, that was entering Gaza per working day. The chart below shows the daily average number of incoming truckloads of humanitarian aid since October 7.

According to the data compiled by the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, 2.2 million Palestinians in Gaza are currently at imminent risk of famine, out of which 378,000 people face extreme lack of food, starvation, and exhaustion of coping capacities. The following graph also shows the number of Palestinians that have been killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023. As of January 26, 2024, over 26,000 people have been killed and over 64,000 people have been injured due to the conflict.

(4) Thousands forced out of homes after a 7.1 quake hits Western China

A strong earthquake, of magnitude 7.1, in China’s Xinjiang region on January 23 knocked out power and destroyed homes amid freezing temperatures. As aftershocks continued to rock western China on January 24, more than 12,000 people were staying in tents and other shelters, lighting bonfires to fend off the freezing weather.

The quake killed 3 people and left 5 injured. Compared to the earthquake in the Gansu province on December 20, 2023, which killed at least 149 people, the toll on lives and property due to the earthquake this past week was relatively light, owing to the sparse population around the epicentre in Uchturpan county, near the border with Kazakhstan.

The earthquake hit in a sparsely populated area with clusters of towns and villages scattered across an otherwise barren winter landscape. A two lane highway runs from the city of Aksu about 125 km (78 miles) to the area, through frozen brown flatlands on one side and craggy outcroppings on the other. Power lines and an occasional cement factory are virtually the only signs of human presence.

In Kizilsu Kirgiz prefecture, the earthquake caused damage of various degrees to 851 buildings, collapsing 93 structures near the epicentre and killing 910 livestock, according to the prefecture deputy party secretary Wurouziali Haxihaerbayi.

The area is populated mostly by Kyrgyz and Uyghurs, ethnic Turkic minorities who are predominantly Muslim and have been the target of a state campaign of forced assimilation and mass detention. The region is heavily militarised, and state broadcaster CCTV showed paramilitary troops moving in before dawn to clear rubble and set up tents for those displaced.

(5) Himachal Pradesh had its most rainless January since 1901

Records from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) suggest Himachal Pradesh has registered its driest January since 1901, with a 99.7% shortfall in January rain compared to what is normal. Until this year, the record for the driest January this year was 1996, which reported a 99.6% shortfall.

Himachal Pradesh, a state famous for several mountain resorts, has witnessed dry slopes and valleys of brown grass. The Himalayan ranges of Uttarakhand have also reported minimal snowfall, with the first bout of snow in January at Auli, a popular hill resort, only reported on January 19.

What is the reason for the lack of snowfall?

Snowfall requires adequate moisture as well atmospheric temperatures to be 0 degrees C or lower. Temperatures have been fairly low since December. An analysis by the IMD in mid-January reported that maximum temperatures were running 5-8 degrees C ‘below normal’ over the plains of North India since December 29.

Minimum temperatures were also below 4 degrees C at many stations in Northwest India for most of January. This also resulted in very dense fog persisting over the plains of Northwest India. Several cities in the region reported zero visibility over the entire North Indian plains, from Amritsar to Dibrugarh, across Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

While moisture and high aerosol loads contribute to fog, there were three major reasons behind the lack of snowfall, and consequently intense cold waves over North India. These were a drastic fall in the number of Western Disturbances (WDs) over Northwest India; prevailing El Niño conditions, and the absence of a strong jet stream.

