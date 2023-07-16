The week in 5 charts | Delhi flood situation, Chandrayaan 3 launch, retail inflation, and more

July 16, 2023 01:47 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST

(1) Flood situation eases in Delhi

The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi continued to recede gradually on Saturday, July 15, allowing the city administration to pump out water from several flooded arterial roads, and re-open them for traffic. The focus has now shifted to the approximately 25,500 people displaced from their homes near the river’s floodplains, who had been evacuated to relief camps.

The Yamuna’s water level was at 206.87 metres by 8 pm on Saturday, having dropped from its peak of 208.66 metres, recorded at 8 pm on Thursday. However, the water is still above the danger mark of 205.33 metres. Moderate showers lashed part of the city in the evening, which officials said could impact the relief and restoration work.

Delhi’s iconic heritage sites faced the brunt of the floods. Purana Qila, a pre-Maurya-era remnant site, along with the Wazirabad bridge, a Tughlaq-era marvel, and Shah Alam’s tomb were partially underwater. Red Fort has been flooded the most, with parts of the 17th-century Mughal-era monument under as much as 12 feet of water. This includes the area around the ‘Musamman Burj’, the balcony from where Mughal rulers would appear for daily audience with their subjects.

The chart below shows the percentage difference between the rainfall received and the average rainfall calculated for the districts of Delhi between July 6 and July 12, 2023. Out of the data provided for 9 districts, 7 received more than twice the amount of the average rainfall. The red dots indicate a subset of the places where floods were reported. Hover over the dots to see photos from the respective localities or areas.

(2) India’s third lunar odyssey

India’s third moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, was successfully launched onboard a Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3) rocket from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 2.35 pm on July 14. This is India’s second attempt at soft-landing robotic instruments on the lunar surface after the previous attempt, Chandrayaan-2, failed in 2019. Thus far, only three countries, the U.S., Russia and China, have successfully soft-landed on the moon.

Around 16 minutes after the LVM-3 lifted off, the spacecraft separated from the rocket. It was an integrated module comprising the propulsion module, the lander module, and the rover. It entered into an elliptic parking orbit (EPO). This orbit’s closest approach to earth was around 170 km and farthest, at 36,500 km.

The propulsion module will execute a series of manoeuvres over the next month to sling itself towards the moon and be caught there by the moon’s gravity. Once it has been captured into a lunar orbit, the lander will detach itself and attempt to soft-land on the moon’s surface.

The mission’s objective is to develop and demonstrating new technologies required for inter-planetary missions.

(3) SC upholds laws extending ED chief’s tenure

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the 2021 amendments allowing for the extension of Enforcement Directorate (ED) chiefs’ tenures. ED Directors get a two-year fixed tenure. Besides this, the amendments made in 2021 allowed the tenure to be extended up to three years, in one-year instalments.

While the Supreme Court held 2021 amendments as valid, it cut down on the third tenure extension given to Sanjay Kumar Mishra. As per the extension given, Mr. Mishra’s tenure will end on November 19 this year. However, the Supreme Court cut it down to July 31.

Tenure extensions are not new. The previous two ED chiefs had their tenures extended to around nine months each in two or three extensions.

However, the 2021 amendments allow for three one-year extensions. Effectively, the ED chief’s tenure can be up to five years. Mr. Mishra’s extensions come beyond his superannuation. Under the amendments, Mr. Mishra’s tenure will be around 1,829 days compared to around 1,207 days and 1,105 days for the two previous Directors Rajan Katoch and Karnal Singh.

‘Allowing such extensions will only undermine the autonomy of the Enforcement Directorate’ - this has been the argument for petitioners who have challenged such extensions. A petition was filed by Mumbai-based former IRS officer Uday Babu Khalwadekar questioning extensions given to the then-ED chief Katoch in 2016. Two years later, he filed another petition challenging extensions given to Karnal Singh.

The Court’s argument for upholding the 2021 amendments is that extensions still have to be approved by a high-level committee that also appoints ED chiefs. Therefore, this committee can be trusted in its decision to approve or reject tenure extensions. However, if granting extensions beyond superannuation becomes the norm, it may invalidate the insulation provided by strict committees overseeing approvals.

(4) India’s inflation quickens to 4.8%

India’s retail inflation hardened in June to a three-month high of 4.81% from 4.31% in May, driven by a spike in food price inflation to 4.5% from less than 3% in the previous month, owing to rising costs faced by households for items like cereals, pulses, milk and tomatoes.

While the pace of consumer price rise in June broke a four-month streak of moderation from the 6.5% uptick recorded this January, urban consumers faced nearly 5% inflation in June with food price inflation nearly doubling from May’s 2.4% level to 4.3% last month.

June marked the fourth month in a row that retail inflation has stayed below the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance threshold of 6% for consumer price rise, but economists believe the ongoing upturn in vegetable prices and the “flooding plus uneven monsoon” situation in the country could exacerbate food price pressures on headline inflation.

Meanwhile, the deflation in the wholesale price continued for the third month in a row in June, with WPI contracting to a nearly eight-year low at (-) 4.12%, according to official data released on Friday.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation stood at (-) 3.48% in May and at 16.23% in June 2022. The lowest WPI was recorded at (-) 4.76% in October 2015.

The decline in WPI is in contrast with June retail inflation which inched up to 4.8% in June from 4.3% in May. “The decline in the rate of inflation in June 2023 is primarily due to fall in prices of mineral oils, food products, basic metals, crude petroleum and natural gas and textiles,” the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a release.

(5) The likeliness of India-France ties being stronger than ever

On Friday, Indian and French troops took part in France’s National Day or Bastille Day parade, an event where PM Modi was invited as Chief Guest by French President Emmanuel Macron. Along with the tri-services marching down the Champs Elysee, Indian airforce Rafale fighter jets were in the flypast, and the INS Chennai docked at France’s Brest port. The occasion also marked 25 years of the France-India Strategic Partnership.

Among defence and strategic agreements, and people-to-people ties, the roadmap of the partnership of the two countries can be summarised in a number of different silos as shown in the chart below.

