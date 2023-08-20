The week in 5 charts | Deadly rains in Himachal Pradesh, SC tackles gender stereotyping, India’s retail inflation surges, and more

August 20, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST

(1) India’s July exports shrink by 16%

India’s goods exports shrank 15.9% in July to $32.25 billion while imports fell 17% to $52.9 billion, as per Commerce Ministry estimates released on August 14 as slowing demand in major markets like the U.S. and the EU continued to take a toll on shipments.

This is the eighth time in ten months that merchandise exports have dropped, with 19 of 30 top export items clocking a decline, led by petroleum (-43.7%), gems and jewellery (-29.7%), handicrafts (-21.2%) and ready-made textile garments (-17.4%). Excluding petroleum and gems and jewellery, however, the dip in the value of exports during July was just 5.7%.

At $20.67 billion, the goods trade deficit in July was 18.7% lower than last year. “While the decline in imports is a good sign, that has also led to de-growth in our key export sectors like petroleum, gems & jewellery and chemicals,” said A. Sakthivel, president of the exporters’ body FIEO.

Data shared by Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) showed that cotton yarn, fabrics, and made-ups registered 6.62% growth in July 2023 ($1,009 million) as against July 2022 ($946.48 million). However, shipment of manmade yarn, fabrics, and made-ups, jute products, carpets, handicrafts, and apparel items registered negative growth.

Textile products worth a total of $1,663 million were shipped last month compared with $1,695 million last July. Apparel exports were $1,381 million in July 2022 and $1,141 million last month.

(2) Retail inflation surges to 7.44% in July

India’s retail inflation resurged in July to hit 7.44% from 4.87% in June, with consumers facing a sharp 11.5% spike in food prices. This is the highest pace of retail inflation since April 2022 and the first time since September 2022 that price rise has been over 7%.

The wholesale price based inflation remained in the negative territory for the fourth straight month in July at (-)1.36% on easing prices of fuel, even though food articles turned costlier.

The wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation rate has been in the negative since April and was (-)4.12% in June. In July last year it was 14.07%.

“Decline in the rate of inflation in July, 2023 is primarily contributed by fall in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, chemical & chemical products, textiles and food products,” the commerce and industry ministry said on August 14.

(3) Rain wrecks havoc in Himachal Pradesh

The total number of deaths in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh since August 13 has increased to 72 with Shimla alone accounting for 21 deaths. Heavy rains have lashed the hill state since Sunday, triggering landslides in several districts, including Shimla.

On August 17, one more body was recovered from the debris of a collapsed Shiv temple in the Summer Hill area in Shimla. The temple was crowded with devotees when the landslide struck on August 14. Eight persons are still feared buried in the debris.

On July 28, there was a cloudburst in the upper areas of Jaban in the Anni area of Kullu district. This triggered flash floods in Deori Khud. On July 29, officials had also declared several houses across 6 panchayats - in Nankhari and Kotgarh areas of Shimla - at risk of sinking due to incessant rains in the area.

Following the heavy loss of life and property caused by incessant rains that triggered landslides and floods, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on August 18 declared Himachal Pradesh a ‘Natural Calamity Affected Area’. According to the government, torrential rains, floods and landslides have killed around 330 people, with over 12,000 houses damaged. The State has suffered a loss of over ₹10,000 crore.

The charts below show: (i) the number of people that have died due to rain-related incidents incidents in the State, over the years (ii) the district-wise percentage difference in rainfall (portraying how much more or less in %) from normal (or expected) received in the state on three levels: - cumulative rainfall in the week of August 10 - 16. - cumulative rainfall from August 1 - 18, and - Cumulative percentage difference from June 1, 2023 till August 18, 2023.

(4) Supreme Court tackling gender stereotyping

Supreme Court released a glossary this week of “gender-unjust terms” it wants the legal community to avoid when preparing pleas, orders and judgments, and suggested some alternatives.

Among the changes recommended by the court’s Handbook on Combating Gender Stereotypes are use of the word “woman” to replace terms such as “career woman”, “fallen woman”, “harlot”, “seductress”, and “whore”.

Wednesday’s document aims to help judges and the legal community to identify, understand and combat stereotypes about women, Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, who led the effort, wrote in a foreword that thanked several individuals.

The handbook advises the use of phrases such as “street sexual harassment” instead of “eve-teasing”, a term that is prevalent in India, despite having fallen out of use elsewhere. It suggests “mother” to replace “unwed mother”, and “sexually harassed, assaulted or raped” instead of “violated”.

Use of terms such as “survivor” and “victim” are both applicable to describe those affected by sexual violence, it added, unless the individual concerned expresses a preference, which should then be respected. Besides listing gender stereotypes, it exposes the flawed reasoning behind notions such as women being “overly emotional”, “physically weaker”, or “more nurturing”.

Groups advocating for women’s rights welcomed the step. “Language is not just communication, it also in a way paints a picture of society, people, and values,” said Ranjana Kumari, director of the Centre for Social Research in Delhi. “We are very happy that those words have been chosen carefully and redefined.”

(5) India’s experiments in middle order

India went on an experimentation spree in the limited overs series against the West Indies but not much came out of it except Tilak Varma emerging as a contender for a World Cup middle-order slot on the back of his exploits in the T20 series.

Ahead of the Asia Cup and subsequent World Cup, India were looking for options in the middle-order in the ODI series but the number four slot remains up for grabs.

Knowing that it was their final chance of trying out players ahead of the two multi-team events, skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli did not bat in the series and watched the action from the sidelines. With series going down to the wire, the move was criticised but it allowed the likes of Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav to make a strong case for themselves.

Before the start of the series, Samson and Kishan were seen as contenders for the wicket-keeper’s spot but by the end of it, the latter emerged as a strong contender for the reserve opener’s slot with Rohit and Shubman Gill set to open in the Asia Cup. Rohit’s absence allowed Kishan to open in all three games and he made the most of the opportunity with scores of 52, 55 and 77.

Samson, who is used to being in and out of the side, got two innings to deliver under pressure and his impactful 51 off 41 balls in the series-deciding third ODI game ample proof of his rare talent. More was expected from him in the following T20 series but could not make it count.

In the absence of K L Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar had to ace the middle-order audition but the master of T20 batting fell short on the expectations. Considering what he can do for the team in the middle-overs, it will be a tough call for the management to ignore him for the final 15 for World Cup.

On the other hand, Tilak Varma, a 20-year-old who was picked only for the T20s, showed remarkable poise and maturity in his debut series for India. Whipping an express pacer bowl like Alzarri Joseph for successive sixes for his first runs in international cricket spoke volumes of his special ability.

He got only better as the series progressed and played a huge role in India’s fightback in the T20 series before the Hardik Pandya-led side lost the series-decider on Sunday.

