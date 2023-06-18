The week in 5 charts | Cyclone Biparjoy, child trafficking in India, U.S. classified documents case, and more

June 18, 2023 12:05 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST

(1) Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat grapples with destruction

Cyclone Biparjoy (‘biparjoy’ means calamity in Bengali) caused widespread damage in Gujarat’s Kutch-Saurashtra region as it made landfall late on Thursday. Hundreds of villages were left without a power supply while thousands of trees were uprooted due to the strong winds and heavy rain.

Biparjoy made landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat’s Kutch district. Even after landfall, the coastal districts continued to witness strong winds, heavy rainfall and rough sea conditions on Friday morning.

This is the first Cyclone to cross Gujarat in nearly 25 years. In June 1998, an extremely severe cyclonic storm hit Kutch and parts of the coastal districts of Saurashtra in Gujarat devastating coastal communities and killing nearly 3,000 people.

While the Cyclone in the Arabian Sea made landfall in Gujarat, it also impacted the weather in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh.

The State government shifted nearly 21,000 people from coastal areas to safer places. Two deaths were reported and 23 people were injured while more than 100 animals died. However, authorities said the deaths had occurred before the landfall incident and were unrelated.

(2) ‘India threatened to block Twitter’

Former Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey ruffled feathers when he said that the Indian government had threatened to shut down Twitter. He also mentioned takedown requests pushed by the government during the farmer protests in 2021 against the three farm laws. “And it manifested in ways such as, ‘we’ll shut Twitter down in India’ — which is a very large market for us — ‘we’re going to raid the homes of your employees’ — which they did — ‘we will shut down your offices if you don’t follow suit’ — and this is India, a democratic country,” he said.

“This is an outright lie by” Mr. Dorsey, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology said in a response posted on Twitter. “No one went to jail nor was Twitter ‘shutdown,’” Mr. Chandrasekhar said, saying that Twitter had continuously resisted Indian laws until July 2022, when it “finally complied”.

The bad blood between Twitter and India is nothing new. From 2021, the government has asked the company to remove content about farmers’ protests, its pandemic response and ordered takedowns of prominent news media accounts like those of The Caravan.

India has been one of the top countries requesting content removal. It made the highest number of legal demands globally to remove content posted by verified journalists and news outlets on Twitter during July-December 2021.

(3) Child trafficking in India

Eight children were trafficked every day in India in 2021 — for labour, begging and sexual exploitation — per data from the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). These numbers stood at 2,834 cases in 2018; 2,914 in 2019; 2,222 in 2020. Out of the total 4,700 people trafficked in 2020, 1,377 were minor boys and 845 were minor girls. 95% of the reported cases in 2019 were of internal trafficking.

The sale of children happens across borders too, with key routes being India to Gulf States and South East Asian countries. One such practice happens in the name of ‘khadama’, where girls go to Gulf countries to work as housemaids.

This data only includes confirmed cases of trafficking, which does not account for “missing children.” One child goes missing every eight minutes in India — with millions ending up in domestic slavery, sex work and forced labour.

These figures are a “gross underestimate” of the true extent since NCRB data only includes cases reported to each State and Union Territory’s Anti-Human Trafficking Unit. Cases often go unreported due to a lack of awareness about the modalities of trafficking, reluctance to seek police help, and socio-economic deprivation. Moreover, less than 10% of the reported cases end up in convictions.

(4) Trump pleads not guilty in classified documents case

Former U.S. President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to federal criminal charges that he unlawfully kept classified documents when he left office and lied to officials who sought to recover them.

Mr. Trump’s plea, entered before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman in a federal court in Miami, sets up a legal battle likely to play out over coming months as he campaigns to win back the presidency in a November 2024 election. Experts say it could be a year or more before a trial takes place.

He was allowed to leave court without conditions or travel restrictions and no cash bond was required. Judge Goodman ruled that he was not allowed to communicate with potential witnesses in the case.

Mr. Trump’s aide Walt Nauta, who is also charged in the case, appeared in court alongside Trump but will not have to enter a plea until June 27 because he does not have a local lawyer. He, too, was released without having to post bond and was ordered not to talk to other witnesses.

It was the second courtroom visit for Mr. Trump in recent months. In April, he pleaded not guilty to state charges in New York stemming from a hush-money payment to a porn star. On May 9, Trump was found liable in a civil case brought by columnist E. Jean Carroll, who claimed he raped her and defamed her. Mr. Trump denied those allegations. The jury did not find that he raped Ms. Carroll, but did find that he sexually abused her, and ordered him to pay her roughly $5 million. Mr. Trump is the first former president to be charged with federal crimes.

(5) Novak Djokovic makes history

Novak Djokovic won his men’s-record 23rd Grand Slam title on Sunday (June 11) with a 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 victory over Casper Ruud in the French Open final.

The 36-year-old Serbian broke a tie with rival Rafael Nadal for the most major singles trophies in the history of men’s tennis, which dates to the 1800s. Only Margaret Court holds more Grand Slams titles in singles tennis all-time (men’s and women’s), with 24.

This victory goes alongside the French Open titles earned by Djokovic in 2016 and 2021, making him the only man with at least three from each major event. Since collecting his very first Slam trophy at the 2008 Australian Open, he has accumulated a total of 10 there, seven at Wimbledon and three at the U.S. Open.

Also worth noting: Djokovic is again halfway to a calendar-year Grand Slam — winning all four majors in one season — something no man has achieved since Rod Laver in 1969. Djokovic will resume that monumental pursuit at Wimbledon, which begins on the grass of the All England Club on July 3.