The week in 5 charts | AUKUS deal, the Oscars 2023, exports and trade deficit falls, and more

(1) Goods exports fall by 8.8% in February 2023, but trade deficit shrinks by over 7%

Tentative global demand pulled India’s goods exports down 8.8% in February to $33.9 billion, while imports fell 8.2% from a year ago to $51.31 billion, according to Commerce Ministry estimates released on Wednesday. This is the third time in five months that merchandise exports have contracted, following an 11.6% drop in October 2022 and a 3% fall in December 2022.

Outbound shipments’ value dropped for as many as 16 of India’s top 30 export items in February, with 14 of them recording close to or higher than double digit declines. This included a 9.7% dip in engineering exports, which have been a bulwark of India’s exports in recent years.

The merchandise trade deficit during February 2023 fell 7% to $17.43 billion, slightly higher than January’s deficit, which in turn was the lowest in at least 18 months. The first two months of 2023 have now clocked a sharply lower average deficit than seen through all of 2022, when the monthly deficit hit a record billion in September.

For the first 11 months of 2022-23, India’s total goods exports now stand at $405.94 billion, 7.55% higher than in the same period of 2021-22. Imports have grown 18.82% over the same period to $653.47 billion from about $550 billion a year ago. Consequently, India’s goods trade deficit for this year is now 43.5% higher than in the first 11 months of 2021-22, at $247.53 billion.

(2) AUKUS trilateral defence pact

On Tuesday, the U.S., U.K. and Australia came together to announce a nuclear submarine deal with Australia. Under the deal, Australia will get up to five Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarines. A future generation of submarines will be built in the U.K. and in Australia with U.S. technology and support.

This is the first time that the U.S. is sharing its nuclear propulsion technology in 65 years and the first instance of a non-nuclear nation acquiring such capability. With these submarines and U.S. weapons on board, Australian stand-off capability increases to a great extent. It also gives the U.K. a chance to play a bigger role in the Indo-Pacific.

The deal comes as part of the focus on the Indo-Pacific. As expected, China has come out strongly against the deal. It called the deal a “wrong and dangerous path.” Russia has raised questions over nuclear proliferation, as Australia would join a group of countries that use nuclear-powered submarines. However, the U.S. has argued that these submarines are not nuclear-armed, only nuclear-powered. New Zealand, Malaysia and Indonesia have indicated more muted discomfort.

Earlier, China’s foreign minister said the U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy is a way for the U.S. to “encircle” China by using “exclusive blocs” led by the U.S. The graphic below shows what the U.S. has done to implement its Indo-Pacific strategy.

(3) Silicon Valley Bank & Signature Bank Crisis

Silicon Valley Bank, the nation’s 16th-largest bank, failed after depositors hurried to withdraw money amid anxiety over the bank’s health. It was the second biggest bank failure in U.S. history after the collapse of Washington Mutual in 2008.

With the depositor base of Silicon Valley Bank comprising start-ups and venture capitalists, mostly from the tech hub of Silicon Valley, the customers were geographically and sectorally concentrated. The bank had also invested extensively in a portfolio of U.S. Treasuries and mortgage bonds, which had as a result of the recent sharp interest rate increases by an inflation-battling central bank accumulated unrealised losses that became too costly to liquidate in a distress situation.

State regulators closed New York-based Signature Bank, days after California authorities shuttered Silicon Valley Bank. Signature, on the other hand, had exposed itself to highly volatile cryptocurrencies by providing services to those investing in digital assets. That, along with a run on deposits, ultimately proved to be its undoing.

Renewed unease gripped world markets as Credit Suisse’s largest investor said it could not provide the Swiss bank with more financial assistance, sending its shares and broader European shares sliding once more. Signs of calm and stability in banking stocks, which have tanked, following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, soon paved way for renewed selling as Credit Suisse shares fell to record lows. Credit Suisse said it will move to shore up its finances, borrowing up to $54 billion from the central bank.

If ‘contagion effects’ from SVB or higher interest rates hit more foreign banks, a flight to safety among global investors could hit capital flows into emerging markets like India and impact the rupee, officials say.

(4) Oscar glory for India

‘Naatu Naatu’, the irrepressible, fun number from the film RRR, and documentary short The Elephant Whisperers made Oscar history for India on Monday with one Academy Award each, the two wins showcasing cinema beyond Bollywood and the growing might of the Indian non-feature segment. This is the first time two India-made productions have bagged the cinema world’s biggest prize.

The win for ‘Naatu Naatu’, composed by M.M. Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose in S.S. Rajamouli’s blockbuster film, is the fourth non-English song to win an Oscar in the category and the first song in foreign language since ‘Jai Ho’ in 2009 to bag the prize.

The song was competing against ‘Applause’ (sung by Sofia Carson) from Tell It Like a Woman, ‘Hold My Hand’ (Lady Gaga) from Top Gun: Maverick, ‘Lift Me Up’ (Rihanna) from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and ‘This Is a Life’ (Son Lux, Mitski, David Byrne) from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

This is the third major international recognition for the chartbuster song, after a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award. ‘Naatu Naatu’ singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kala Bhairava also performed the song at the Oscars ceremony.

The Elephant Whisperers, by Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, which explores the bond between humans and an abandoned elephant calf in a Tamil Nadu sanctuary, is India’s first win in the Documentary Short category. Smile Pinki and Period. End of Sentence, both set in India, had also won in the same category but they were foreign productions.

All That Breathes, Shaunak Sen’s climate change documentary set in Delhi, lost out to Canada’s Navalnyon Russian dissident leader Alexei Navalny in the Documentary Feature category.

The 95th Academy Awards will also be remembered for recognising Asian talent with Everything Everwhere All at Once bagging seven awards, including Best Film, Best Director for Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Best Actress for Malaysia’s Michelle Yeoh and Best Supporting Actor for Vietnamese-American Ke Huy Quan.

(5) Argentina witnesses 100% inflation

The country’s Indec statistics agency said this week that consumer prices increased 6.6% in February from the previous month, a higher number than expected. President Alberto Fernández has been struggling to put the brakes on the country’s soaring inflation rate that will undoubtedly be a key issue in the presidential campaign ahead of October elections.

Argentines have long suffered large bouts of rising prices, worse than elsewhere, because of the government’s penchant for printing money to finance spending. That trend accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic while a sharp depreciation of the local currency also pushed prices higher.

President Alberto Fernández’s center-left administration has tried to rein in the spiraling prices through price controls that have largely failed. Much of the opposition says Argentina needs a broader stabilization plan that includes a sharp decrease in spending.