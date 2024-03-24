The week in 5 charts | Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED in excise case, top 5 donors of electoral bonds, and more

March 24, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

(1) Electoral bonds data: which political parties did the top five donors fund?

Under the direction of the Supreme Court, on March 21, the unique alphanumeric numbers assigned to each bond was released by the SBI, which allows matching of the details about which donor paid which political party and when. As per the data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), all top 19 donors contributed portions of their donations to the BJP.

Of the bonds worth ₹ 1368 crore, Future Gaming and Hotel Services, the highest electoral bond donor, contributed ₹542 crore to Trinamool Congress (TMC), ₹503 crore to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), ₹154 crore to YSRCP and ₹100 crore to BJP. The second-largest donor, Megha Engineering (MEIL) and its group company Western UP Power Transmission Company Ltd, are BJP’s biggest donors via electoral bonds, contributing ₹584 crore and ₹80 crore respectively.

The graphics below indicate the political parties funded from the top five donors (just by name) from the list provided by the ECI.

(2) Arvind Kejriwal arrested

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case on Thursday this week. The case was linked to the revamped excise policy for liquor sales that was introduced in 2021 and then rolled back a year later due to procedural concerns.

Also Read |Explained | The controversy around the Delhi excise policy

Initially, the policy’s pitch was to increase State revenue, make it easier for women to buy liquor, equitable distribution of liquor vends in the city, and curb spurious liquor. Instead of government-run shops, over 800 private retailers were slated to get licences from the government through bidding.

However, the AAP was accused of granting these licences in exchange for kickbacks. Another accusation was that this money was used in the 2022 State elections in Punjab and Goa. Last year, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested on charges of money laundering by the CBI and then the ED. He was arrested along with 14 others. The graphic below is a simplified illustration of the people involved and how money was given to AAP leaders in exchange for liquor licences.

Also Read | Analysis | On the fallout of the arrest of Kejriwal on INDIA bloc

The arrest comes as the biggest challenge that the Aam Aadmi Party convener has faced in his career. For the party and the opposition block INDIA, the arrest comes as a rallying cry against the BJP and its alleged use of the ED as a tool against opposition lawmakers. The timeline below shows events that led to the arrest.

(3) Vladimir Putin wins fifth term, becoming Russia’s longest leader

President Vladimir Putin won his fifth term with a record number of votes this week, underlining the Russian leader’s total control of the country’s political system.

Mr. Putin has led Russia as president or prime minister since December 1999, a tenure marked by international military aggression and an increasing intolerance for dissent.

Beyond the fact that voters had virtually no choice, independent monitoring of the election was extremely limited.

Russia’s Central Election Commission said Monday that with nearly 100% of all precincts counted, Mr. Putin got 87.29% of the vote. Central Election Commission chief Ella Pamfilova said that nearly 76 million voters cast their ballots for Mr. Putin, his highest vote tally ever.

Voting took place over three days at polling stations across the vast country, in illegally annexed regions of Ukraine and online.

Several people were arrested, including in Moscow and St. Petersburg, after they tried to start fires or set off explosives at polling stations while others were detained for throwing green antiseptic or ink into ballot boxes.

(4) Delhi emerges as the world’s most polluted capital city again

According to the World Air Quality Report 2023 by Swiss organisation IQAir, Delhi was identified as the capital city with the poorest air quality. Delhi’s PM2.5 levels worsened from 89.1 micrograms per cubic metre in 2022 to 92.7 micrograms per cubic metre in 2023.

The national capital was ranked the most polluted capital city in the world four times on the trot starting 2018.

With an average annual PM2.5 concentration of 54.4 micrograms per cubic metre, India had the third worst air quality out of 134 countries in 2023 after Bangladesh (79.9 micrograms per cubic metre) and Pakistan (73.7 micrograms per cubic metre).

It is estimated that 1.36 billion people in India experience PM2.5 concentrations exceeding the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended annual guideline level of 5 micrograms per cubic metre, the report said.

(5) 60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall raid; Islamic State group claims responsibility

Assailants burst into a large concert hall in Moscow on March 22 and sprayed the crowd with gunfire, killing over 60 people, injuring more than 100 and setting fire to the venue in a brazen attack just days after President Vladimir Putin cemented his grip on power in a highly orchestrated electoral landslide.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on affiliated channels on social media. A U.S. intelligence official told AP that U.S. intelligence agencies had learned the group’s branch in Afghanistan was planning an attack in Moscow and shared the information with Russian officials.

The attack, which left the concert hall in flames with a collapsing roof, was the deadliest in Russia in years and came as the country’s war in Ukraine dragged into a third year. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin called the raid a “huge tragedy.”

In a statement posted by its Aamaq news agency, the Islamic State group said it attacked a large gathering of “Christians” in Krasnogorsk on Moscow’s outskirts, killing and wounding hundreds. It was not immediately possible to verify the authenticity of the claim.

However, U.S. intelligence officials confirmed the claim by the Islamic State group’s branch based in Afghanistan that it was responsible for the Moscow attack, a U.S. official told the AP.