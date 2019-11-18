Data

Who are in line to become the Chief Justice of India?

Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde. File

Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde. File   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

more-in

The most likely path for sitting judges of the Supreme Court to the office of the Chief Justice of India

Justice Ranjan Gogoi retired as Chief Justice of India on November 16 after serving a seven-year tenure in the Supreme Court, with more than a year as the Chief Justice. Justice S.A. Bobde, the next highest ranked judge in the court, has succeeded Justice Gogoi. Here is a visualisation of the five highest ranked judges in the Supreme Court who could become Chief Justices of India

Next in line for Chief Justice of India

Justice D.Y. Chandrachud could become the longest-serving CJI between the period November 2019 to February 2027 as he is expected serve as the Chief Justice of India for two-years from November 2022 to November 2024.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National Data
judge
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 18, 2019 7:00:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/data/the-next-in-line-to-the-office-of-chief-justice-of-india/article29985068.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY