Who are in line to become the Chief Justice of India?

Justice Ranjan Gogoi retired as Chief Justice of India on November 16 after serving a seven-year tenure in the Supreme Court, with more than a year as the Chief Justice. Justice S.A. Bobde, the next highest ranked judge in the court, has succeeded Justice Gogoi. Here is a visualisation of the five highest ranked judges in the Supreme Court who could become Chief Justices of India
Next in line for Chief Justice of India
Justice D.Y. Chandrachud could become the longest-serving CJI between the period November 2019 to February 2027 as he is expected serve as the Chief Justice of India for two-years from November 2022 to November 2024.
