Data | Telecom industry lost 28 lakh wireless subscribers in March 2020

22 July 2020 11:38 IST

Airtel and Vodafone likely to feel the heat even as Reliance Jio's base continues to widen

In March 2020, the number of wireless connections reduced by 2.84 million compared to February 2020. The drop was led by a sharp decrease in urban areas. The Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir and Northeast circles recorded huge drops. While Jio remains unscathed, Airtel and Vodafone may feel the heat amid mounting losses.

Subscriber growth

The graph plots overall, urban and rural wireless teledensity in India over time. Teledensity is the number of connections owned by every hundred individuals. After peaking in June 2017, the urban density has been dropping. While rural density is still rising, its growth rate has decelerated.

Viewing in app? Click to view the chart

Advertising

Advertising

Chart appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode.

State-wise growth

The graph plots the number of wireless subscribers as on March 2020 against the change since March 2018 for the 22 telecom circles in India. The J&K, Tamil Nadu and Northeast circles lost the most subscribers in this period while Himachal Pradesh gained the most.

Viewing in app? Click to view the chart

Market leader

Most of the loss in subscriber base was recorded by Vodafone-Idea followed by Airtel, while Reliance Jio's base continued to increase. As of March 2020, Jio holds 33.4% of India's wireless connections, the highest.

Viewing in app? Click to view the chart

Airtel's share holds steady at around 28%, while Vodafone-Idea is on a free fall.

Double whammy

The erosion in subscriber base has come at a time when telecom companies are posting record losses. The graph shows net profit/loss over the years.

Viewing in app? Click to view the chart

Vodafone-Idea recorded a staggering Rs. 73,878 crore of net loss in FY20, the highest ever by any Indian firm. The loss was due to provisioning done for Supreme Court-mandated statutory dues.