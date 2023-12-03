December 03, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST

In 2018, of the 15 Assembly seats in Hyderabad city, the Congress won none, the BJP won just one, while the AIMIM and the BRS won seven each. The only change in 2023 Assembly Elections was that the BJP increased its tally to two, while the AIMIM’s seats came down to six.

Table 1a shows the seats won/led in 2023 by parties in Hyderabad city. The seats won/lost in 2018 is also listed.

As can be seen from the table, the only change was in Karwan Assembly seat, where the BJP lost in 2018, but gained the seat from AIMIM in 2023.

Table 1b shows the vote share secured by parties in 2023 and 2018 in Hyderabad city.

Also read Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: How Bhopal and other cities voted? | Data