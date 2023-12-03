December 03, 2023 03:42 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST

An analysis of the candidates of major parties in Telangana shows that the Congress had fielded six, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had fielded three and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) fielded eight contestants who were identified as Muslims in the 2023 Telangana State elections. There are in total 119 seats in Telangana. The Muslim population share in Telangana was 12.6% according to the 2011 Census, the highest share among all the States for which counting happened on December 3.

The story was published when 65% of the votes in Telangana were counted as of 2.30 pm. The story will be updated later.

The table lists all the Muslim candidates from prominent parties in the 2023 Polls and how they fared.

All Muslim candidates from BRS and Congress were trailing as of 2.30 pm

Among Muslim candidates fielded by the AIMIM, except two - M.D. Rashed Farazuddin from Jubilee Hills and Kausar Mohiuddin from Karwan - all others were winning/leading from their seats

In Bodhan, BRS’s Mohammed Shakil Aamir was trailing Congress’s P. Sudharshan Reddy

In Nizamabad (urban), Mohammed Ali Shabbir of the Congress was trailing BJP’s Dhanpal Suryanarayana

In Karwan, BJP’s Amar Singh was leading both Osman Bin Mohammed Al Hajri of the Congress and Kausar Mohiuddin of AIMIM

In Jubilee Hills, Maganti Gopinath of BRS was leading cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin of the Congress.

