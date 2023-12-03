  • All Muslim candidates from BRS and Congress were trailing as of 2.30 pm
  • Among Muslim candidates fielded by the AIMIM, except two - M.D. Rashed Farazuddin from Jubilee Hills and Kausar Mohiuddin from Karwan - all others were winning/leading from their seats
  • In Bodhan, BRS’s Mohammed Shakil Aamir was trailing Congress’s P. Sudharshan Reddy
  • In Nizamabad (urban), Mohammed Ali Shabbir of the Congress was trailing BJP’s Dhanpal Suryanarayana
  • In Karwan, BJP’s Amar Singh was leading both Osman Bin Mohammed Al Hajri of the Congress and Kausar Mohiuddin of AIMIM
  • In Jubilee Hills, Maganti Gopinath of BRS was leading cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin of the Congress.