Data | Tamil Nadu and Punjab falling behind other States in COVID-19 vaccination drive

17 February 2021 20:34 IST

India had administered 0.63 doses per 100 people as of February 15

The pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in Tamil Nadu and Punjab is slow compared to other major States. As of February 15, both States had vaccinated less than 40% of their registered healthcare workers. Also, Tamil Nadu has administered 0.3 doses per 100 people, the lowest among all States/UTs as of February 15. Overall, India has administered 85,16,771 doses — the fourth highest in the world among 48 countries with updated data. However, only 0.63 doses have been administered per 100 people — the fifth lowest among these nations.

Beneficiary count

As of Feb. 15, 84.18 lakh people received the first dose (represented by the blue bar) of vaccination in India. Additionally, 98,118 healthcare workers received the second dose.

Vaccination coverage

The map shows the share of registered healthcare workers who were vaccinated as of Feb. 15. Fourteen States/UTs have vaccinated more than 70% of the healthcare workers (States coloured in blue) while five States, including T.N. and Punjab, have reported less than 40% coverage (States coloured in red). Bihar reported the highest coverage. Data were not available for States coloured grey.

State-wise data

The chart plots the total number of doses administered and the number of doses administered per 100 people in a State/UT as on February 15. Tamil Nadu has administered 0.3 doses per 100 people, the lowest among all States/UTs. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan in the west and Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and H.P. in the north are leading the nation in the vaccination drive.

Global comparison

The chart plots the total number of doses administered and the number of doses administered per 100 people in 48 nations with updated data. While India has administered the fourth highest number of doses, its vaccination rate is among the lowest in the world. As many as 5.28 crore doses have been administered in the U.S., the highest in the world.

Source: PIB, Our World in Data

