Swimming medallists’ timings don’t show a drastic change in Paris

With many Olympic Records being set, notable slowdowns were only recorded in some events

Published - August 08, 2024 08:00 am IST

Nitika Francis,Vignesh Radhakrishnan
Pan Zhanle, of China, competes in the men's 100-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Nanterre, France. He set a new world record winning gold. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Pan Zhanle, of China, competes in the men's 100-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Nanterre, France. He set a new world record winning gold. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) | Photo Credit: David J. Phillip

The lack of “World Records” set in the Paris swimming pools in the 2024 Olympics has become a hotly debated issue. Many are pointing out the “shallow depth” of the pools in this Olympics.

For instance, Shane Keating, an associate professor at UNSW Sydney, has argued that when swimmers dive into a pool, some of the waves they create will travel downward and bounce off the bottom and create turbulence, which could slow down swimmers. So, in theory, a shallower pool means more waves bouncing back to the surface creating more turbulence.

While records have not tumbled down this Olympics season, a holistic analysis of the medallists in 2024 compared with the previous five Olympics shows the finishing times have not drastically slowed down. In many events, new Olympic Records have been set. 

Chart 1 shows the finishing times of the women medallists in six Olympics including 2024. Gold medallists are represented by circles, silver by crosses, and bronze by diamonds. Olympic records are highlighted in red.

Chart 2 shows the finishing times of the men medallists in six Olympics including 2024.

In 2024, Olympic Records were created in 100m and 200m backstroke, 200m freestyle, and 200m butterfly events among women. Even in other events, data does not show that medallists have slowed down much. For instance, in the 100m freestyle and 200m breaststroke, the Gold medallists in 2024 would have struck gold in all editions except in 2020. A notable slowdown was seen in 100m breaststroke and to an extent in 400m freestyle.

Among men, 100m freestyle, 200m butterfly, and 200m breaststroke have all resulted in Olympic Records. In 50m freestyle and 100m butterfly, the 2024 gold medallists would have struck gold in all editions except Tokyo. A slowdown was seen in 100m breaststroke, 200m backstroke, and to an extent in 200m freestyle among men.

vignesh.r@thehindu.co.in

nitika.evangeline@thehindu.co.in

Source: World Aquatics

Also read: On target: On the Olympics and Indian shooters

