Data | Students turn to private coaching during the pandemic

Nearly 40% of school students enrolled in private tuitions to supplement their education in 2021, according to the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER). This is significantly higher than the levels recorded in 2020. Also, between 2018 and 2021, students who took tuitions increased, regardless of their grade, school type and gender. There was a substantial rise in the number of children whose parents have relatively poor education levels taking tuitions. In all the States except Kerala, the proportion of children opting for private coaching increased in 2021 compared to 2018.

Grade-wise share

The share (%) of school students who took private tuitions in 2021 increased by 10.6% points compared to 2018. Over one-third of students in all grades took private coaching classes in 2021. Around 39% of students between Grade III and V took private tuition in 2021, which is an increase from the 27.7% in 2018. Compared to the 37% in 2021, less than one-fourth of students studying in Grades I-II took private classes in 2018.

By school type

The share of government school students and private school students who took coaching classes increased by 9.9% points and 11.5% points, respectively, in 2021 compared to 2018. The share of students from both govt. and private schools taking private coaching has steadily increased since 2018.

Parents' education

The chart shows the share (%) of children taking tuition by parents' education. 'Low' parental education includes families where both parents have completed Grade V or less. 'High' parental education comprises families where both parents have completed at least Grade IX. All others are grouped together in the 'medium' category.

Gender-wise share

The chart shows the share (%) of students taking private coaching by gender. In 2021, 37.9% of girls and 40.3% boys took private tuitions.

State-wise share

The scatter chart plots the share of enrolled students taking private coaching in 2021 across all the States against the change in the share of such students from 2018. Kerala was the only State where the share of students using private coaching fell in this period.

