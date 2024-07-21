The Hindu Data team combined two databases to prepare this searchable list. First, a list of all polling stations and the areas which voted in those stations in the 2024 Lok Sabha (LS) polls. Second, ‘form-20’ data released by the Election Commission, which listed the party-wise votes polled in each polling station. Both the databases covered all the polling stations in the three Parliamentary Constituencies of Chennai — Chennai North, Chennai Central and Chennai South.

The searchable database lists the names of the streets/neighbourhoods/areas that voted in a particular polling station, the Assembly segment and the Parliamentary Constituency the area belongs to and the vote shares secured by the parties in that area.

The vote shares for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) alliance and the Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) have been listed. The ‘others’ column includes the vote shares of independents, other parties such as the Bahujan Samaj Party and NOTA.

Search for a street name, ward number, or area name to find out the voting patterns. Since multiple streets may share the same name, use the assembly constituency and area names as additional clues to identify the specific street.

Since the polling stations and their catchment areas were compiled from the Tamil Nadu Election Commission’s website, only the street names listed there are included. The Hindu has not altered the spellings or names of these streets.

Similarly, if you want to see the voting patterns for a specific area in Chennai, you can search for the corresponding areas using the search bar. For example, to find out how Nammalvar Street in Sowcarpet voted, you can search for “Sowcarpet” and then locate the street in the search results. Alternatively, looking up ward numbers will also yield results of party-wise votes polled in various polling stations inside a ward.

The columns can be sorted. Sort the party columns to identify the streets that voted the most or least for a particular party.