SC strikes down electoral bonds scheme, EFTA trade agreement raises concerns, and more | The week in 5 charts

February 18, 2024

(1) Electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional: Supreme Court

In a landmark unanimous judgment, the Supreme Court on February 15, Thursday, struck down as “unconstitutional and manifestly arbitrary” the electoral bonds scheme, which provides blanket anonymity to political donors, as well as critical legal amendments allowing rich corporations to make unlimited political donations.

A five-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud held that the Union government’s scheme, and preceding amendments made to the Representation of the People Act, the Companies Act, and the Income Tax Act, violated the voters’ right to information about political funding under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

The lead opinion authored by Chief Justice Chandrachud said that the absolute non-disclosure of the source of political funding through electoral bonds promoted corruption, and a culture of quid pro quo with the ruling party to introduce a policy change or for bagging a license. The scheme and the amendments authorised “unrestrained influence of corporates in the electoral process”, it said.

The court dismissed the Union government’s argument that the anonymity of political donors afforded by electoral bonds incentivised financial contributions through banking channels. The court agreed that the fundamental right to privacy covers a person’s political affiliation. However, it said, there should be a balance between informational privacy and the voters’ right to information.

The State Bank of India was ordered to furnish details of the electoral bonds received by political parties to the Election Commission of India by March 6. The ECI will subsequently publish such details on its official website by March 13. Electoral bonds that have not been encashed by political parties yet have been ordered to be returned following which the issuing bank will refund the amount to the purchaser’s account.

Meanwhile, the BJP said that it respected the verdict of the Supreme Court but insisted that the scheme had a “laudable objective of bringing transparency in poll funding”. Several Opposition parties welcomed the decision, with the Congress saying it will reinforce the power of votes over notes. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hoped the Modi government will stop resorting to such “mischievous ideas” in the future. Welcoming the judgment, the CPI(M) said it was an “unscrupulous scheme designed to help the ruling party” and it was now essential to introduce reforms for political and electoral funding.

(2) EFTA trade agreement raises concerns for generic drug industry

Some clauses present in the free trade agreement between Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein have given rise to concerns about access to generic Indian medical drugs. According to documents viewed by The Hindu, a clause in the draft agreement said that pharmaceutical companies who want to sell their drugs in any of the negotiating countries (within a specified duration) cannot use clinical trials data of other companies to gain market approval.

This is significant because pharma companies use published clinical trial data to sell generic versions of drugs formulated originally by other companies, Being able to use the original company’s clinical trial data saves cost, allowing many companies to sell generic drug versions at a lower price even though these drugs are essentially prepared using the same ingredients and compositions.

This India-EFTA deal is not the only instance where intellectual property rights (IPR) for medicines have become a sticking point. Over the years, other deals like free trade agreements (FTA) with the EU, the United Kingdom, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership FTA and the Transatlantic Pacific Partnership FTA have also raised the same issue, throwing up concerns about generic drug access. The map below shows the countries with which India has discussed FTAs where IPRs have featured.

The Indian generic drug industry is the third largest, with 60,000 generic brands in 60 therapeutic areas. It makes up 20% of the global market and 40% of the African market. Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) supplies essential medicines to several countries and it procures over 90% of its HIV and hepatitis C medicine from India’s generics, according to a note. As patents expire for original drugs, generic brands lower market prices by increasing competition. Between 2024 and 2026, an increasing number of drugs have expiring patents.

However, provisions like data exclusivity can delay the entry of generics and keep the prices high even after patents expire. Between five to seven high-selling blockbuster drugs go off-patent globally between 2024 to 2026, according to report by KPMG.

(3) Israel-Hamas war: Truce talks open in Cairo

Mediator Qatar acknowledged on February 17, Saturday, that prospects for a new pause in Israel’s war with Hamas were “not really promising” as Israel rejected appeals to hold off on a threatened assault on the Gaza city of Rafah.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that foreign countries calling on Israel to spare the city, where 1.4 million Palestinians have sought refuge, were effectively telling the country to “lose the war”.

Truce efforts intensified this week as Qatar and fellow mediators Egypt and the United States scrambled to secure a ceasefire before Israeli troops enter Rafah, the last major population centre in Gaza untouched by Israeli ground troops.

More than one million displaced civilians are crammed into Rafah, many living in camps and makeshift shelters, having fled to there from Israeli bombardments in other areas of Gaza during more than four months of warfare.

Israel says it wants to flush out Hamas militants from hideouts in Rafah and free Israeli hostages being held there, and is making plans to evacuate trapped Palestinian civilians. But no plan has been forthcoming and aid agencies say the displaced have nowhere else to go in the shattered territory.

Despite a direct appeal from U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this week, Mr. Netanyahu insisted the operation would go ahead regardless of whether a hostage release deal was agreed with Hamas.

(4) Japan slips to the world’s fourth-largest economy

Japan has slipped to the world’s fourth-largest economy as government data released on January 15 showed it fell behind the size of Germany’s in 2023. The numbers highlight how the Japanese economy has gradually lost its competitiveness and productivity while the population shrinks as Japanese people age and have fewer children, analysts say.

Japan fell from the second-ranked economy behind the U.S. to the third-largest in 2010 as China’s economy grew. The International Monetary Fund had forecast Japan’s fall to fourth.

The comparisons among nations’ economies look at nominal GDP, which doesn’t reflect some different national conditions, and is in dollar terms. Japan’s nominal GDP totaled $4.2 trillion last year, or about 591 trillion yen. Germany’s, announced last month, was $4.4 trillion, or $4.5 trillion, depending on the currency conversion.

Both Japan and Germany built their economies through strong small and medium-size businesses with solid productivity. In contrast to Japan, Germany has shown a solid economic foundation on the back of a strong euro and inflation. The weak yen also works as a minus for Japan.

(5) Ashwin joins 500-wicket club

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on February 16, Friday, became the second Indian bowler after former skipper Anil Kumble to take 500 Test wickets during the third Test against England. Ashwin also became only the third off-spinner to achieve the feat and continues to be the second highest wicket-taker for India behind Kumble, who ended his career with 619 scalps.

The 37-year-old reached the milestone on day two of the ongoing Test. He needed just one wicket for the feat and that came in the way of opener Zak Crawley, who mis-timed a sweep which landed in the safe hands of Rajat Patidar at short fine leg.

The only other off-spinners who have touched the 500 wickets mark are retired Sri Lanka great Muttiah Muralidaran (800) and Australia’s Nathan Lyon (517), who did it last year. Overall, Ashwin is only the ninth bowler to take 500 wickets in the traditional format, scaling the landmark in his 97th Test.

The engineering graduate from Chennai started out as a top-order batter and tried his hand at medium pace bowling before settling for the role of an off-spinner, a decision that was forced by a back injury during his teenage years.

In his first 16 Tests, Ashwin snared nine five-wicket hauls and became the fastest to the 300 wickets club. Ashwin has also proved his worth in the shorter formats, having played 116 ODIS for his 156 wickets in the format. He has 72 wickets in 65 T20 International appearances.

