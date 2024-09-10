GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Samagra Shiksha fund delay affects role-model States like Kerala and Tamil Nadu: Data

The Centre’s withholding of funds has more to do with acceptance of the PM Shri scheme than the actual outcomes of the Samagra Shiksha scheme

Published - September 10, 2024 07:00 am IST

Sambavi Parthasarathy,Vignesh Radhakrishnan
The funds for textbooks and uniforms is also covered under the SSA

The funds for textbooks and uniforms is also covered under the SSA | Photo Credit: Moorthy_M

Over the past year, the Centre has withheld funds of the Samagra Shiksha scheme (SSA) to at least five Opposition-ruled States — Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Punjab, West Bengal, and Delhi. The SSA is an overarching programme for the school education sector. Data show that the Centre’s decision has more to do with acceptance of the PM Shri scheme, which aims to develop “exemplar model schools, that offer leadership to other schools”, than the outcomes of the SSA. In some cases, unwillingness to accept the National Education Policy in its entirety was also a reason.

BJP govt. denying funds to best-performing States for refusing NEP, contends Stalin

The fees for students enrolled under the Right to Education depends on SSA funds. Salary delays for teachers have also been reported in these States. Owing to the financial burden, Kerala and Punjab relented and Delhi too may agree to the Centre’s terms.

By delaying the funds, the Centre has penalised the States that are at the forefront of achieving the SSA’s major objectives, such as bridging social and gender gaps, ensuring equity and inclusion in school education, promoting vocational education, ensuring school provisions, and training teachers.

Dharmendra Pradhan accuses Stalin of pitting states against each other over NEP

The graph compares 22 major States on 20 objectives of the SSA. On all 20 objectives, Kerala is in the top half (best 11 States) of the list, even leading in many. Tamil Nadu is in the top half on 19 objectives. Delhi is in the top half on 18 objectives, and West Bengal on 15. Punjab features in the top half for 12 of the objectives.

Chart | The data for the charts are sourced from the National Family Health Survey 2019-21 (marked *), and U-DISE (marked ^). In each measure, States in the top half (best 11) are marked in blue, and those in the bottom half are marked in pink. If Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Punjab, Delhi or West Bengal are among the top half they are highlighted in dark blue, if they are in the bottom half they are highlighted in red.

Among the States which got the funds, Gujarat is in the top half for only eight of the 20 objectives. Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are in the top half for three objectives each, and Bihar for two.

With inputs from Muhammad Ubaidullah A.L., Mohamed Althamish N.A, and R. Amanda Fernandez, who are interning with The Hindu Data team

Source: National Family Health Survey 2019-21, U-DISE

vignesh.r@thehindu.co.in

sambavi.p@thehindu.co.in

