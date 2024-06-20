Rising cases under PoSH Act point to better reporting

More and more women are getting into STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths — courses in India, resulting in them landing jobs in corporate houses, especially in the IT sector. Hence, the proportion of women in leading corporate firms has increased considerably over time. Yet, the attrition rate — the percentage of employees who leave an organisation — is also, in general, higher among women than men. Women leave organisations for many reasons, including societal pressure after marriage, pregnancy, and post-pregnancy work-life balance, reasons that rarely apply to men.

Adding to the list, workplace harassment — verbal, sexual or otherwise — may also play a role in such exits. If the number of cases reported under the PoSH Act is anything to go by, a look at just the figures from the top four IT firms shows that instances are rising again after a brief pause during the pandemic. The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (PoSH Act) was introduced over a decade ago to protect women against workplace sexual harassment.

In Tata Consultancy Services, 110 cases were filed under the PoSH Act in FY24, about eight times more than what it was ten years back. In Infosys, 98 cases were filed in FY24, 3.3 times more compared with FY14. In Wipro, 141 cases were filed in FY23, peaking post the pandemic. In HCL, 55 cases were filed in FY23, while between FY18 and FY22, there were only 58 such cases.

Chart 1 | The chart shows the number of PoSH complaints filed in select IT companies and the number of complaints upheld. These companies were chosen as a representative sample and also because PoSH data is properly maintained in big organisations.