Who were the richest candidates to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election?

The total assets of all candidates in the 2019 Lok Sabha election exceeded Rs 27,000 crore. The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded the most number of wealthy candidates. The net assets of most parties and re-contesting candidates was substantially higher than the past few elections. Here is a look at the richest parties and candidates in the 2019 general election.

The party-wise proportion of candidates with assets more than Rs 1 crore had increased consistently since the 2009 Lok Sabha election. BJP’s share of such candidates increased by 41 percentage points while the share of the Congress' candidates rose by 20 percentage points. The chart shows party-wise split of such candidates since the 2009 Lok Sabha election. Ramesh Kumar Sharma, an independent candidate who contested from Pataliputra in Bihar, was the richest candidate with net assets of over Rs 1,110 crore. Among national parties, the net assets of Konda Vishweshwar Reddy of the Congress was Rs 895 crore, the highest.

Party-wise wealthiest candidates

Source: Association of Demorcatic Reforms (ADR)

Richest candidates in the 2019 Lok Sabha election

Source: ADR

The graph shows party-wise increase in assets of re-contesting candidates. The total assets of re-contesting candidates had grown significantly too. Shiromani Akali Dal's net assets increased by over Rs 54 crore, the most among all parties. The total assets of the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress grew by Rs 46.88 crore and Rs 30.72 crore respectively.

Among re-contesting candidates, Congress' Jyotiraditya Scindia's net assets increased by a whopping 1032%. The total assets of BJP's Jigajinagi Ramesh Chandappa grew by 464%.

Party-wise assets of re-contesting candidates

TRS: Telangana Rashtra Samiti

SHS: Shiv Sena

BJD: Biju Janata Dal

Source: ADR

Rise in assets of re-contesting candidates

Source: ADR

Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Mizoram had the highest proportion of candidates whose net assets were more than Rs 1 crore. Telangana, Gujarat, and Kerala had the least no. of candidates with total assets above Rs 1 crore. The map shows percentage of such contestants in States. The darker the red, more the number of such candidates

State wise split of candidates with assets over Rs 1 crore

Source: ADR