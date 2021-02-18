Data

Data | Railway freight traffic on the recovery track, nears pre-lockdown level

A file photo of a worker loading iron ore on a freight train.  

Data on railway freight volumes act as an early indicator for where the economy is headed. For instance, the movement of cement and steel helps gauge the growth in the construction sector. Coal movement is a good proxy for electricity and industrial demand. In January 2021, the cumulative railway freight movement contracted by 1.05% year-on-year (y-o-y), compared to the contraction of 35% in April 2020. The pace of contraction has slowed and freight volume is within striking distance of pre-COVID-19 levels.

Near zero mark

The y-o-y % growth of cumulative freight movement contracted by only 1.05% as of January 2021, suggesting a healthy recovery.

image/svg+xml

Chart appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode

Steeling up

The y-o-y contraction in raw material supply (red line) , coal supply (green line) and iron ore (yellow line) supply to steel plants consistently reduced from 39%, 39% and 32% in April 2020 to 6.7%, 7.9% and 2.3%, respectively, in Jan. 2021. Freight volume of finished steel (violet line) from companies grew by 0.25% in Jan.2021, recording the first positive growth after March 2020.

image/svg+xml

Also read: Data | Railway freight declined by 27% between April and June; coal and cement worst hit

Cement augment

Freight volume of cement (blue line) grew by 2.3% y-o-y in Jan. 2021, recording the first positive growth after over a year. The paces of contraction reduced for transport of petroleum products (red line), and coal for powerhouses (yellow line) , but they are yet to post positive growth.

image/svg+xml
 

Grain train

Freight volume of food grains consistently posted record y-o-y growth during all post-pandemic months. This is primarily due to the government's schemes to distribute extra food grains to people during the lockdown.

image/svg+xml

Also read: Data | Indian Railways spent ₹101.77 for every ₹100 earned in FY19, says CAG

Related Topics
Data Point
Comments
Related Articles

Data | Three lakh complaints filed against Indian banks in FY20, 50% more than FY19

Data | Tamil Nadu and Punjab falling behind other States in COVID-19 vaccination drive

Data | As petrol prices cross ₹90 per litre, new cess could deepen Centre's coffers

Data | COVID-19 cases in Israel decline rapidly among elders vaccinated first

Data | Five journalists arrested in January 2021, the highest in any year since 1992

Data | Over 50,000 hectares of forest land in Uttarakhand diverted for various projects in last 30 years

Data | Uttar Pradesh records highest number of sewer cleaning-related deaths in last five years

Coronavirus | Kerala saw more home deaths in 2020

Budget 2021 | Expenditure on MGNREGS and rural development falls, rises marginally for education and social welfare

Union Budget 2021 | PM-KISAN dominates agriculture outlay, procurement concerns remain

Union Budget 2021 | Firms with the highest profits paid the least effective tax in FY2019

Union Budget 2021 | While "health and wellbeing" budget records 137% rise, health outlay declines 9.5%

Data | Covishield and Covaxin currently among the cheapest COVID-19 vaccines globally

Data | A year after the first COVID-19 death in China, fatalities peak worldwide

Data | Beginner’s pluck: winning at the Gabba with the least experience

Data | MSMEs continue to be most stressed sector, urban cooperative banks at risk

Data | What is the COVID-19 vaccine policy of countries across the world?

Data | Floods, droughts, and cyclones have become more frequent in India since 2000

Data | Chennai has the highest density of CCTV cameras in the world: report

Data | U.K. variant of the novel coronavirus spreads at least 50% faster than old variants
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 18, 2021 7:50:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/data/railway-freight-traffic-on-the-recovery-track-nears-pre-lockdown-level/article33872610.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY