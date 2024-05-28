Pune Porsche car accident, Iran president Raisi dies, 61.2% voter turnout in Phase 6, and more | The week in 5 charts

(1) Iran president Ebrahim Raisi dies in helicopter crash

Iran president Ebrahim Raisi died when his helicopter crashed near the border between Iran and Azerbaijan last Sunday. The country’s foreign minister and others were also found dead. This comes after Iran launched around 300 drones and several missiles toward Israel last month. Recently, tensions in West Asia have been increasing, rippling off from the Hamas attack in October last year in Israel. This has led to conflict between proxies of Iran and Israel on two opposing sides of the war between Hamas and Israel. These circumstances might fuel conspiracy theories about Raisi’s death, making it important for Iran to get to the bottom of the incident.

Besides this, Raisi’s death impacts who would become the next Supreme Leader in Iran after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the current Leader. Raisi was seen as the strongest contender for the post, considering his post as President and Khamenei’s high regard for him. The presidential election, which will be held within 50 days of Raisi’s passing will be crucial to know more about who might become the next Leader. This election is important to watch since the post of the Supreme Leader holds much weight within the Iranian government structure. The chart below shows how powerful the post is.

(2) Pune car crash opens up a political slugfest

Two people died when a 17-year-old boy knocked them over while driving his father’s car in Pune last Sunday.

Sequence of events Accused minor visits two pubs with friends and buys alcohol. Accused takes father’s Porsche to the road. The car does not have permanent registration. Accused crashes car against a motorbike, killing the two people on board. Accused is sent to Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), which gives him bail after being assigned an essay, a presentation, social service, de-addiction counselling, a ₹7,500 surety bond and assurance from his grandfather. The Pune police approaches the JJB with a petition to review its bail order. JJB cancels bail after public outrage.

The accident opened up a political slugfest that questioned the way the case was handled by the police and the Juvenile Justice Board. Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) and Baramati Member of Parliament Supriya Sule claimed that the Vadgaon Sheri MLA Sunil Tingre of the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party “helped in bailing” the under-aged driver. The Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra State Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar demanded a judicial inquiry. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut called for the Police Commissioner to be sacked.

Among the aspects of the case that the opposition drew attention to were the minor’s consumption of alcohol before driving and the alleged interference of an MLA to alleviate charges against the minor.

The Juvenile Justice Board withdrew its bail and remanded the teen till June 5 after public outrage. The Board will decide if the teen would be tried as an adult in 90 days.

(3) Lok Sabha Elections: 61.2% turnout in Phase 6

Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha General Elections took place on Saturday, May 25. Out of all the constituencies across eight States/UTs on polls, Delhi recorded a voter turnout of approximately 58.7%, Bihar - where 8 constituencies went on polls - recorded a voter turnout of 57.18%. Haryana, where all its constituencies went on polls, recorded a voter turnout of 64.8%. In Jharkhand, where Jamshedpur, Ranchi, Giridih, and Dhanbad were on polls, an approximate voter trend of 65.39% was recorded. The approximate voter turnout in constituencies of Odisha was 74.45%; 54.04% in Uttar Pradesh, 82.71% in West Bengal, and 54.84% in Jammu and Kashmir (only Anantnag-Rajouri). The maps below show the constituency-wise voter turnout across the states/UTs during Phase 6.

(4) Intense summer heat in Delhi pushes power demand to all-time high

Delhi’s peak power demand reached an all-time high of 7717 MW on May 21 afternoon, amid the prevailing intense summer heat, Discom officials said. According to the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) Delhi real-time data, the peak demand of the city broke all previous records. It reached 7717 MW at 3.33 p.m., they said. The minimum temperature on May 21 settled at 30.7 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, according to the IMD.

Delhi’s previous all-time high peak power demand was recorded at 7,695 MW on June 29, 2022.

(5) RBI’s record dividend to govt

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 22 approved a ₹2.11 lakh crore dividend payout to the central government for 2023-24, more than double the amount it paid for the previous 2022-23 financial year. The decision was taken at the 608th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India held under the chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The government had budgeted a receipt of Rs 1.02 lakh crore as dividends from the RBI, public sector banks, and financial institutions in the interim budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 (April 2024 to March 2025) presented in February this year. The dividend or surplus transfer by the RBI to the Centre was Rs 87,416 crore for the fiscal 2022-23. The previous high was Rs 1.76 lakh crore in 2018-19.

The central government aims to contain the fiscal deficit or gap between expenditure and revenue to Rs 17.34 lakh crore (5.1 per cent of the GDP) during the current financial year.

The RBI board also reviewed the global and domestic economic scenario, including risks to the growth outlook. The Board discussed the working of the Reserve Bank during 2023-24 and approved its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the last fiscal.