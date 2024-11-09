Poll-bound Jharkhand ranks poorly in many socio-economic indicators

The Jharkhand Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in two phases on November 13 and 20. An analysis shows that the State featured at the bottom of the list in many economic, social, and environmental indicators. Among most social indicators, the State was among the three poorest performers.

Among indicators measuring educational standards, while Jharkhand performed relatively better in indicators measuring secondary and primary level education, it had poorer rankings in the higher secondary and college-level parameters. Jharkhand was also placed close to the bottom of the list in economic indicators. In contrast, it performed well in environmental measures.

Table 1 lists Jharkhand’s rank in social indicators and its actual score in an indicator in 2019-21, 2015-16, and 2005-06. It also shows the change in rank in 2019-21 from 2015-16. The performance of the top three major States in the indicator are also given for comparison. For instance, Jharkhand had 39.6% stunted children (low height-for-age) in 2019-21, and ranked 27 out of 30 States. The three best-performing States that year were Kerala (23.4%), Punjab (24.5%), and Tamil Nadu (25%). In this indicator, Jharkhand’s ranking improved by just one spot in 2019-21 from 2015-16, the year when it was placed 28 out of the 30 States.

The share of women aged 20-24 years who married before turning 18 was 37.9% in 2015-16 (the State ranked 28 of 30), which marginally decreased to 32.2% in 2019-21 (the State ranked 27 of 30).

On the infant mortality rate, the State ranked 25 of 30 States in 2015-16 as well as in 2019-21. In fact, on the majority of the social indicators analysed, the State’s ranking remained the same or only marginally improved in the 2015-16 to 2019-21 period (Table 1). A similar stagnation in ranking was seen in the 2005-06 to 2019-21 period as well.

The only indicator where there was substantial improvement was households with insurance — from 13.3% in 2015-16 to 50.3% in 2019-21 (rank improved from 23 to 11).

Of the 21 major States with data, Jharkhand was placed 20 on the Human Development Index in 2022. This is seen in Table 2.

Table 3 shows Jharkhand’s relative per capita income levels and its change in rank in 2023-24 compared to 2000-01. Per capita income level is a percentage of per capita Net State Domestic Product of a State to the all-India per capita Net National Product or per capita Net National Income. Of the 18 major States with data, Jharkhand’s rank improved from 17 to 16.

Jharkhand does not feature in the top three States in terms of the manufacturing sector’s contribution to its total GVA and the sector’s share in manufacturing employment as shown in Table 4.

Jharkhand ranked much better in some environment-related indicators (Table 5). It generated the least amount of plastic waste per 1,000 population in tonnes in 2023-24 and ranked first of the 21 major States analysed. It was also placed third in terms of States that consumed the least amount of per capita fossil fuel.

Table 6 shows Jharkhand’s rank in indicators related to education. The State showed mixed progress. In two measures — Adjusted Net Enrolment Ratio in elementary education (Class 1-8) and Average annual dropout rate at the secondary level (Class 9-10) — the State ranked in the top half of 21 States.

In two other measures — Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher secondary (Class 11-12) and Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education (18-23 years) — it featured in the bottom half.

