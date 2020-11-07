Data | Over 46% of world's COVID-19 cases in the second half of October were from Europe

Even as infections steadily decrease in India, some States record surge

Europe has become the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic once again after a gap of six months. Many European nations reimposed lockdowns as a second wave of cases, much bigger than the first in March, hit the continent in October. Global cases recorded a sharp spike in October, with half the cases from Europe.

France and Italy are once again among the worst-affected countries. In contrast, infections are steadily waning in India. However, not all States are following this declining trend.

Case surge

After slowing down in August and September, global cases shot up in October, recording over 4 lakh average cases a day for the first time.

Shifting burden

The table lists continents' share of new global cases in the first half (FH) and the second half (SH) of each month. Europe's share dropped post the March peak of 66%. However, cases surged once again, with 46% of the new cases coming from Europe in the SH of October.

Bigger than first wave

Almost all major European countries have recorded a sharp spike in new cases in the past few weeks, with France averaging over 41,000 cases a day in the latest week, the highest in the continent. The chart shows seven-day average of new cases in select European nations.

The second peaks are higher than the first and are further growing for all countries depicted.

India's situation

While new cases in India have come down since mid-September, not all States have followed this trend. The chart shows the seven-day rolling average of new cases in States which recorded a rise in cases in the past month.

Delhi's second wave has intensified, with daily infections rising beyond the peak registered during the first wave. Kerala recorded a sharp and steady uptick in new cases in September and October. Cases are significantly rising in West Bengal too.