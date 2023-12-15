Cyber crime cases: Online impersonation complaints toughest to investigate | Data

December 15, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:14 am IST

The recently released annual report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) shows that the number of reported cyber crime cases in India shot up significantly in 2022. Telangana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra recorded the highest number of cases and Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa recorded the highest cyber crime rates (cyber crimes per lakh population).

‘Cheating by impersonation by using computer resources’ was the cyber crime head under which most cases were filed last year. This includes anyone who impersonates someone through a communication device or a computer resource. Online impersonation was not only among the toughest crimes to investigate, but also one which recorded the lowest conviction rate. An analysis of the police’s charge-sheeting rate and conviction rate in courts shows that these figures remain low across most other cybercrime heads too.

Chart 1 | The chart shows the number of new cyber crime cases reported from 2016 to 2022.

In 2022, the number of reported cyber crime cases jumped to 65,893 from 52,974 in 2021. At the start of 2022, there were 71,867 cyber crime cases already pending investigation. With a new load of 65,893 cases, the case burden almost doubled.

To address this problem, the Home Ministry set up the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal in 2019. A toll-free helpline number 1930 was also set up to enable people to lodge cyber complaints. As per the Ministry, more than 12.77 lakh complaints have been registered till November 15, 2023.

Chart 2 | The chart shows the number of cyber crime cases reported and the cyber crime rate, in 2022, across select States/UTs.

With 40 cyber crimes per lakh population, Telangana was a clear outlier, while Karnataka was a distant second (18.6). In Maharashtra and Goa, the cyber crime rate crossed 5. Uttar Pradesh featured in the top four States that registered the highest number of absolute cases. Telangana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra accounted for 70% of all the cyber crime cases in 2022.

Many cyber cases remain unsolved given that the crime happens in the digital space. These crimes have no witnesses and can prove tough to trace. Even if they are traced, convicting the accused in court can prove to be difficult given the complexities of cyberspace. A look at the police charge-sheeting rate — the cases charge-sheeted as a share of the total cases disposed off by the police — in 2022 shows the toughest type of cases to investigate.

Chart 3 | The chart shows the charge-sheeting rate of various cyber crimes and the number of such cases disposed off by the police in 2022.

Of the over 2,500 OTP frauds disposed off by the police, only 14.5% were charge-sheeted, the lowest among all cyber crimes. The charge-sheeting rate remained below the 20% mark for online banking frauds and digital cheating cases as well. Under all the crime heads where more police cases were disposed off (such as identity theft and online impersonation) the charge-sheeting rate remained low . This is worrying as the crimes which impacted people the most recorded the lowest charge-sheeting rate.

Chart 4 | The chart shows the conviction rate of various cyber crimes and the number of cases where trials were completed, in 2022.

Of the more than 300 ‘cheating by impersonation’ cases which completed trials in 2022, only 17.3% recorded convictions — among the lowest. Conviction rates remained below the 30% mark for identity theft, publishing sexually explicit material, and cyber stalking as well.

