Northeast India has the highest number of tribal languages, says Census

In many northeastern and eastern States, at least three languages are spoken by a significant proportion of the tribal population, while in the rest of India the effective number of languages (ENL) is fewer. Effectiveness depends on how widely a language is spoken in a State.

State-wise split

As many as nine languages have a significant number of speakers among the tribal people in Manipur, while in Uttar Pradesh only one language is widely spoken, according to Census 2011 data which was released recently. The maps below show the effective number of languages in various States across the country (left) and the district-level breakdown (right).