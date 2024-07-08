No ministers represent Tamil Nadu in the new Union Ministry: Data

Tamil Nadu is the only major State that does not have an MP in the Union Ministry in the present term. The State did not have one in the last term as well and just had one - P. Radhakrishnan of the BJP - in the term before that. In general, there has been a marked reduction in the number of Ministers from the southern States - except Karnataka - since the BJP came to power in 2014, due to their relatively poorer election record in the region.

Chart 1 | The chart shows the number of Ministers from Tamil Nadu in the Union Ministry between 1991 and 2024.

With the BJP winning more than 75% of the seats in Uttar Pradesh in both the 2014 and the 2019 elections, the State contributed a large bulk to the ministerial berths. The BJP’s relatively poor performance in 2024 is reflected in the lower number of Ministers.

Chart 2 | The chart shows the number of Ministers from Uttar Pradesh in the Union Ministry from 1991 to 2024.

Although abundantly represented in past terms, the previous term saw zero Ministers from Andhra Pradesh. However, following the BJP alliance with TDP, the State is represented by 6 Ministers in the current term.

Chart 3 | The chart shows the number of Ministers from Andhra Pradesh in the Union Ministry from 1991 to 2024.

From 1991 to 2004, Punjab saw a steady increase in representation in the Union Ministry, which peaked in 2009, with 11 Ministers. The state has consistently been represented by two Ministers since the first Modi ministry in 2014.

Chart 4 | The chart shows the number of Ministers from Punjab in the Union Ministry from 1991 to 2024.

With insights from Sambavi Parthasarathy and Jasmin Nihalani. Aafthab Ahmed A and Umar Muqthar Ragamathullah are interning with The Hindu Data Point Team.

Source: Cabinet Secretariat, Digital Sansad

vignesh.r@thehindu.co.in and nitika.evangeline@thehindu.co.in

