Data

News in Numbers: farmer suicides in Maharashtra, International Yoga Day, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga during a mass yoga event on the 5th International Day of Yoga at Prabhat Tara ground, in Ranchi on Friday, June 21, 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga during a mass yoga event on the 5th International Day of Yoga at Prabhat Tara ground, in Ranchi on Friday, June 21, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

12,021

The number of farmers who committed suicide in Maharashtra between 2015 and 2018. As many as 6,845 farmers' families have been given financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each, the Legislative Assembly was informed on Friday.

40,000

The number of people who performed yoga asanas along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Prabhat Tara ground, Ranchi, to mark the fifth International Day of Yoga.

0.39° Celsius

The increase in annual average temperature in India in 2018. The mean annual temperature was 25.9° Celsius. Twenty-five people died in 2018 due to heat-related ailments.

$282 mn

The amount that Walmart has agreed to pay for violating U.S. anti-corruption regulations while operating businesses in India, China, Brazil and Mexico. The violations were done by the retail giant's third-party intermediaries, who made payments to foreign government officials.

7

The number of finals played and won by former Liverpool and Chelsea striker Fernando Torres for club and country. The Spaniard announced his retirement after an 18-year career

Comments
Related Topics Data
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 21, 2019 7:12:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/data/news-in-numbers-farmer-suicides-in-maharashtra-international-yoga-day-and-more/article28100853.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story