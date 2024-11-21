In FY24, municipal corporations in India are estimated to generate 50% of their revenue from their own taxes, fees, and user charges. A further 25% comes from revenue grants provided by the Central and State governments. The remaining portion comprises rental income, compensations, and investment income, according to a recent Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report.

The Report on Municipal Finances shows significant improvement since the first edition released two years ago. The latest report examines the fiscal position of 232 municipal corporations from 2019-20 to 2023-24 (Budget Estimates or BE), focusing on the theme ‘Own Sources of Revenue Generation in Municipal Corporations: Opportunities and Challenges’. The scope of the report has been expanded to include more municipal corporations. It is further enriched by findings from a primary survey on property taxes.

Charts 1 and 2 compare the revenue sources of municipal corporations — own tax, non-tax, and transfers from the Centre/States — over two periods: the short term (FY24 compared to the year just before the pandemic) and the long term (FY24 compared to the year just before the implementation of GST). Transfers include revenue grants from the Finance Commission, State Finance Commission, State and Central government. In some cases, it may also include reimbursement for expenses and contribution towards schemes.

Short term: Chart 1 displays the components of revenue receipts for all municipal corporations in FY24 (BE) in the outer circle and FY20 in the inner circle (the year before the pandemic). As shown, the ability of municipal corporations to raise their own revenue through taxes, fees, and charges has improved in FY24 compared to FY20. Their dependence on Central and State government grants has decreased.

During this period, the share of revenue from own taxes increased from 27.3% to 30%, fees and user charges rose from 18.7% to 20.2%, while the share of revenue grants, contributions, and subsidies declined from 27.9% to 24.9%.

The share of compensations and rental incomes stayed the same (13% and 6% of the revenue receipts, respectively). Interest earned on loans and income from investments formed 1-2% of the overall revenue in both periods.

Long term: Chart 2 displays the components of revenue receipts for all municipal corporations between FY17 (the year before GST implementation) and FY24 (BE). Overall, in the post-GST period (from FY18 onwards), own tax revenue as a share of total revenue has declined for municipal corporations. Conversely, the share of transfers from Central and State governments has increased. In FY17, 43% of municipal corporations’ revenue receipts came from their own tax revenue compared to only 30% in FY24. So, while there has been a short-term improvement in the revenue-raising capabilities of municipal corporations, the long-term decline in this potential has been substantial.

In FY24, own tax revenue which includes property tax, water tax, electricity tax, education tax, and other local taxes was highest in Karnataka (53.8%), followed by Telangana (50.3%), Tamil Nadu (44.3%), and Jharkhand (44.0%). Among major States, Rajasthan, Odisha, and Uttarakhand had the lowest ratios. Chart 3 shows the State-wise split.

The quality of municipal corporations’ expenditure is improving. The share of revenue expenditure in their total expenditure has declined from 43.9% in 2019-20 to 38.5% in 2023-24 (BE), with a corresponding increase in capital expenditure from 56.1% to 61.5%

Chart 4 shows the revenue and capital expenditure of municipal corporations as a percentage of total expenditure.

